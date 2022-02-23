What does a grandchild look to a grandparent for? Another toy? Money for another “app?” Financial help for school? I prefer guidance, affection, support, cheerleading — my time.
The greatest gift my grandfather gave me was his time. I try to give our grandkids my time but I am finding I have more time than they have time for. They are busy. What can I and their grandmother give them that will be here long after we are gone?
Trees have always fascinated me. My grandfather had me tag along as young as I can remember while he hunted squirrels in big old timber stands along the coast of lower South Carolina. I recall the smell of his hunting coat, the Lucky Strikes he smoked and the swamp. I don’t know if he had permission to be there. We went to a lot of places when I tagged along that he did not have permission because we were asked to leave more than once. He just took it in stride and it seemed folks were more understanding then. Maybe he was a member of a hunt club that allowed folks to traipse around in those big woods. Maybe he knew someone. Maybe not.
The places we frequented were along big swamps and the oaks were huge with Spanish moss hanging from the oak boughs. Often arriving before dawn, as the sun would come up, the woods seemed mysterious and quite alive. I envisioned Native Americans first inhabited and hunted those woods. Later southerners fought in those woods against the British for our independence. Throw in a few pirates who frequented the coastline and maybe they came ashore into those big woods to bury their treasure.
We often found discarded remnants of previous generations long gone. Old shanties now collapsing, lined up depressions in the soil indicating graves of people buried long ago. A few arrowheads or shards of broken China or pottery. They were magical places for me where my imagination ran as far as the edge of those big woods. Someone said that we all live 2 lives — our real ones and our dream ones. My dream world is found in the woods.
These were very old southern woods, perhaps protected by people who were given the land by the Queen of Spain or some British lord. Passed down over the centuries and protected as if they were family jewels. Many of those forests are gone today. In the 60’s they were long rides with my grandfather from North Charleston, SC but today those forests are covered by concrete, houses, strip malls, blowing plastic shopping bags. The unending growth of Charleston the Holy City.
The previous owner of the last farm we bought always reminded me when I would ask him to sell us his farm and land that his daddy told him if he owned the trees he would never be poor. Was that because they could be sold? Or was there another more intangible reason he would never be poor — something you could not touch? Something you could not exchange for money that would soon be gone when you spent it on the mundane things in life.
With our offering for his land and trees he could have moved into a nice house in the city or an apartment, bought new furniture, a new car, lived well for the balance of his life. The 1800’s era house was falling down around him, the furniture appeared to have been bought by his long deceased parents in maybe the 40’s, the tractor was a Ferguson 35 built years before there was a Massey Ferguson tractor company and his old Jeep truck left him sitting by the road so many times far from home the once a week he ventured out to buy essentials. From his collapsing porch he would look up at those forested mountains surrounding him and repeat that as long as he had the trees he had everything.
I had dreamed of buying a small place in the woods of West Virginia from the time I arrived here in the late 70’s. I have written stories about dragging Suzanne and our daughter Emily all over WV trying to find 10 acres, maybe 20 acres — just a quiet place to sit in the woods. We found that place in Lincoln County, Wild and Wonderful West Virginia to sit in the woods. You sing along about West Virginia when you hear John Denver’s Country Roads.
About 3/4 of our farm is wooded and there are the most beautiful trees in those woods — red and white oak, shag bark and mock nut hickory, black walnut, water sycamores, sugar and red maples, tulip poplars, sweet gum, beech, wild cherry, slippery elm, dying ashe, Virginia Pine, cedars and dogwoods. There are many others but these I have learned to identify. On long walks with the grandchildren I query them constantly on what tree they are sitting under or leaning against. Show, learn, teach.
We have been lucky and blessed to not have had to cut any down for the money that would be spent on the essentials of life. Money that would soon be gone along with those beautiful trees. Several years ago we started thinking about the legacy we could leave for our grandchildren and perhaps the generations after them. Many are consistent in species but each one is unique like each of us. We put everything into a trust for our daughter and the grandchildren, ensuring the trees live for some years to come but that might end if the value of the trees in their lifetime becomes more about the money.
Recently we signed a contract with Forest Carbon Works that is helping small landowners to protect their forests for many, many generations. Forests are carbon sinks that pull CO2 from the air. How much CO2 can be calculated and our trees pull over 18,000 tons of CO2 from the air a year. There are large corporations that will buy those tons to offset their emissions. Monies that can be used by the forest owners to pay taxes, pay for forest practices to keep the forests healthy, and reduce the need for future generations to sell the trees.
There are other entities like The Nature Conservancy that offer similar programs but we chose to work with Forest Carbon Works. The Nature Conservancy offers a 30 year program — Forest Carbon Works is for 125 years. Sure they are a business with a need to produce profits for their investors but you can feel their intense passion for preserving the forests and the air we breathe. They understand what it is like to sit at the base of a huge tree and dream. What it is like to see a hawk fly overhead and dream. To pick up off the forest floor something dropped by someone long ago and dream.
It is important to us we leave a legacy that allows our grandchildren and their grandchildren to sit at the base of that same big tree we did and dream. Be surrounded by mature beautiful trees and dream. “As long as I have the trees I will be rich”, attributed to neighbor Billie Joe Barrett, deceased, with our help will be “As long as the next generations have the trees, they will be rich”. His trees, now our trees, along with the rest of our trees, but ultimately God’s trees will make others for generations rich in ways they cannot put in their wallets but will be much more valued.