Cattle drama is never good. Makes life interesting and reminds you quickly their agenda is never yours. Robin, our neighbor, called Sunday morning while I was in my lovely bride’s hospital room and she said in a hushed tone, “we have a problem.”
My dad used to look at me from as far back as I can remember whenever I offered, “we” have a problem — his answer would always be “what do you mean, WE?” He was trying to make sure I took responsibility for my actions and never included anyone else. Unlike so many bosses we all have worked for that when they said “we” they were either about to take credit for your work or were about to assign work to you they were either too incompetent to do for themselves or were too lazy.
When Robin calls, we know she has already tried and the farm issue has escalated. Seems she had already been out in her nightgown running the neighbor’s cattle out of her front yard and out of one of our hay sheds. The cattle then crossed the county road and had gotten in with ours and invariably the bulls were nose to nose pushing and shoving trying to decide who would get the spoils.
We moved the cattle from the new farm hay field and pasture to the old farm pasture a couple of weeks ago but no matter how well we build fence when they decide the grass is greener on the other side, they tear down the fence. For almost seven months from spring through fall there is enough pasture for them to respect the fencing — even though we work on fencing for 12 months a year to keep ahead of deer who blow through it or another tree falls.
But in the fall when they start lining up along the fence line and the cattle moo and Jenny the donkey whines to get our attention, we know it is getting close to them making a decision to tear down the fencing. You hope you can make it to mid-November to start feeding hay but alas with Robin calling they chose late October to vote with their hooves.
Neither of us having been farmers or spent any time on a farm, we had no idea when to start feeding the cows in the fall. You start too early, there may not be enough hay in the spring before the pastures turn green. Wait too long and they tear down fencing to get to what they want. When the days get shorter I start asking cattle farmers when they plan to start feeding.
Some have said when you can see the dirt in the pasture. That sort of reminds me of trying to eat the white off my supper plate. Some have plenty of hay and confidently offer after the first frost. They make me feel like a poor herd manager since we dance on a very sharp edge every year of just having enough hay. The one older farmer that has since long passed away said “they’ll tell you”. We seem to miss that every year since they tear down the fence telling us.
Seems as the seasons of your life come and go, you come to the realization that no matter what you think or how hard you try not to listen, those seasons are telling you very important information. At the end of your spring the coming season tells you that you need to get serious about what you are going to do with the rest of your life and footloose and fancy-free ain’t gonna get it.
At the end of your summer the coming season tells you had better be ready for fall — your health, your finances — better have eaten well all summer, gotten plenty of exercise and put plenty of hay up for the coming winter. Your fall tells you to enjoy this brief respite when the colors are vibrant along with those relationships with the following generations in their spring that we dote on and help them be footloose and fancy-free. Your winter is coming.
Winter is now in front of us when friends and acquaintances start to thin out and those next generations start to move into their summers and focus on their families and their futures. Unexpectedly being asked to retire was a tell that my fall was ahead. Having a shoulder repaired and both knees replaced after the spring and summer of playing contact sports was a tell. My lovely bride’s hip replacement was a tell. She and I have been very active on this farm but I joke that her wearing high heels for so many years led to her hip replacement. The high heels complimented her nickname, “Legs.” Definitely better than my high school nickname, “Goldilocks,” which I quickly lost as my hair started falling out in my 20’s but luckily she still has those “legs.”
Some have gracefully gone into winter. Billy Graham wrote a great book titled, “Nearing Home: Life, Faith, and Finishing Well” — a commitment to finishing life well. How I treat others and all I hope to give to the next generations I will do with grace however I don’t plan to physically go gracefully no matter what my body is telling me. There are more cattle to chase and fencing to rebuild. More bales of hay to fill barns. More places on this farm to see. More sunrises to see from the front porch swing as the sun comes up over the new farm and more sunsets to see after a long walk up to that rocky high point on the old farm where this dream was realized so many years ago when Suzanne and I stood up there for the first time and she looked at me, embraced the dream and asked, “do you want it?” Storms coming out of Kentucky. Coyotes howling at dusk. Fawns.
