Spring break is totally different today than for my friends and I growing up in rural South Carolina. We certainly looked forward to spring break and until required to work in our teenage years, we spent it fishing, playing pick up ball in the neighborhood playground or cutting grass for neighbors. The play ground had an open field with cactus and sand spurs you never wanted to get tackled into.
The big kids delighted in body slamming the young ones there. The huge steel monkey bars were great to climb on but alas in our nerf world and lawyers those are gone with the really huge swings. There were no trips around the world, trips to the Caribbean or to South Carolina beaches. Spring break South Carolina beaches were filled with Yankees and Canadians.
Our world was what we could get to by bicycle. Mine was a jet black Schwinn single speed with coaster brakes, “a Tornado” my dad bought used in an old cramped bike shop in either Delaware or Maryland. I suspect a restaurant selling $.25 crab cakes on saltines was nearby. I think he paid $18 for it and my world got a lot bigger.
Once old enough around 14 to work there was an expectation with no excuses I would find work during any breaks no matter how short or long. If I did not find it my mother would. Daddy’s expectation was the law. In rural South Carolina there were really a lot of opportunities — unfortunately — for teenage kids. No fast food opportunities — we did not have any. We had a small downtown so there were retail stores like Goodale Jewelers, Newman Furniture, Roses, Belks, Candy Kitchen, Zemp Drugs. Candy Kitchen was a play on words — owned by Skeeball where you drank beer, played pool, gambled or at least that was my Southern Baptist mother’s opinion and I was not allowed in. I think he was shunned and ostracized by many but when he died they had to open the largest auditorium in the county to accommodate everyone.
There were farms all around so plenty of back breaking labor like picking up square hay bales by the thousands. There was Graham’s tire store that did recaps and he hired all the high school football players. Sadly for those guys they worked with asbestos dust to keep the rubber from sticking to the heating elements.
There was the A&P or Piggly Wiggly where you could work as a bagger and if a lady was pleased with you pushing her cart out and unloading all of the paper bagged groceries into her trunk you might get tipped a quarter. Each line had a bag boy and the store expected you to bag quickly and push the cart to their car and smile. You had to wear an apron with a large smiling pig’s face on the front. The manager sat up high on a raised platform so he could see everything and keep an eye on you. He dispensed justice from above and decided whose checks were good. Mother had to look up and smile to be allowed to use a check by the omnipotent grocery store manager.
My opportunities at the time did not seem of any long term value but in retrospect they have helped shape my life. There was the electrician that paid me to help him. I learned later he had to go back in one of the houses that were being built and he reversed all my work.
The forester that employed young people to plant pine trees where there were three teenagers to a team would plant thousands a day. I have since seen them grow to maturity, be harvested and replanted unless a subdivision or strip mall was planted. Taking all week to clean the Y or country club pool to get it ready for opening. Removing the winter green algae from the bottom and walls and the bull frogs that seemed so elusive when trying to catch them while trying to get traction on that slimy bottom floor. Discussing amongst us who got the pleasure of taking the big ones home and trying to talk your mother into cooking them for dinner. It did not matter to my mother whether fish or mammal if I cleaned it she would cook it. She once misinterpreted my request to cook some of my fish in the carport chest freezer and thawed almost 200 bream, largemouth bass and catfish. She cooked it all and the family and neighbors ate well.
Who employs all of our teenagers today? How are they learning anything practical for their future? Is there any expectation that they will venture out and ask for work? Spring break today appears to be for those that can afford it, trips to beautiful places to “relax.” I “relax” by getting something on my huge list at the farm accomplished. Relaxing is when the sun goes down. In college I had to hurry home to get to work — no trips to the beach or Florida. There was no money for that. College kids go all over the world as a rite of passage today — where does the money come from? Are the ones that can’t go chastised by their peers upon returning to school?
Spring break for us in West Virginia is a little early for actual spring bursting forth with cold weather hanging on and occasional peaks of sun. Cattle are still being fed and calves being born. The mud is still with us. Spring break should align with spring sometime in late April when turkey season starts. There are no youth in our area to hire for help. WV graying more by the day. The young ones that are around you seldom see outside or they are zipping past our house on the gravel roads driving expensive new side by sides bought with government COVID money. We did not get any COVID money. I see opportunities in the used ATV market when monthly payments can’t be kept up.
Hopefully our grandkids will worry about their grandkids’ future. What will “relaxing” look like for them? What will spring break look like? Will spring break “work” and “kids” ever be mentioned again in the same sentence?
Richard Lackey is a guest columnist for the Lincoln Journal.