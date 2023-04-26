While working on the Gulf Coast, I was always looking for great barbecue and seafood. Growing up in SC there was always plenty of both and perhaps better than anywhere else in my travels but I will brave trying either no matter where I am. Well, not so much in my travels to Saudi Arabia where you can’t get any pork — beef bacon and beef sausage just ain’t right.
The “Shed” in Ocean Springs, Mississippi was often mentioned as a great place for barbecue so I found myself there one evening and it was an experience. The place seats about 150 people inside and another 450 outside amongst the pine trees. The back story is a fellow had collected during his years in college at Ole Miss discarded materials along roadsides, dumpsters, demolition sites. After graduating he decided to use all of this flotsam to build a barbecue and blues “joint”. Nothing in the place matches from chairs, to walls to the tin ceilings. Every bit of it could blow away in a hurricane but the food was outstanding. Deep South ambiance.
We love to build sheds on the farm. Including sheds we have added to the sides of barns, we have built 12 and are in the process of doubling the size of a free standing one. It will have a final size of 45 feet by 20 feet and a 12 foot high opening in the front. The beams, rafters, purlins and walls will be red oak milled on the farm from fallen trees. The roofing will come from Quality Metal in South Charleston. Not the kind of sheds I recall as a kid in SC — they were built out of discarded building materials, often only big enough to keep a push mower and some yard tools and covered in the vine that ate the south, kudzu, much like what autumn olive is doing to farmers across WV with no help from the agriculture department except more herbicides. We need a mighty mite that will infest it and kill like the multi floral rose ornamental mite that finally killed it off. Y’all brought it in, y’all fix it.
Farmers are known to never throw anything away ergo the need for plenty of storage space. The manure spreader we are rebuilding will need a place out of the weather. Some other storage areas are pretty full and need some breathing room. Some farmers just line up their equipment along fields or buildings. I find it hard to spend money on equipment and allow it to rust into the ground by leaving it outside.
Every ad for used farm equipment includes the statement “shed kept.” Some rakes, plows, balers, and tractors that I have looked at for sale either the shed is missing most of its roof or it was stored there only long enough for the seller to have been truthful that it was shed kept. I see all the rust, the paint that’s no longer green or red or orange and the seat I ain’t putting my hind end on. Yup, not so much “shed” kept.
We spend a lot of our lives in proverbial sheds. Maybe it is enclosed and you call it your house. We travel in sheds and call them cars. We work, shop and attend sporting events in enclosed sheds. We put our traveling sheds in sheds. Sheds protect what we value.
We enjoy our farm sheds. They really have a life of their own. The equipment looks great all lined up and ready to go. The birds build nests in the rafters, mice end up in most everything, an occasional chipmunk will find a place to burrow, snakes follow the mice and chipmunks, deer take up residence in the fall to avoid deer season.
In a rain storm they are a refuge on the way back to the house. Rain pelting on the metal roof, the smell of farm equipment and red oak walls in the breeze as it blows through, rich dirt underfoot, and if you are still, patient you can pick out all those eyes looking back at you that call this place home. It will never be a famous barbecue and blues joint but can be ever so more rewarding. Pull up a piece of farm equipment and have a seat. Sit on that disc mower, that 2 basket tedder you waited so many years to afford, that three point hitch tiller, that Massey Ferguson model 120 square baler or that pile of round hay bale pallets. A shed on the farm is a wonderful place to spend a spring rain storm.
Richard Lackey is a guest columnist for the Lincoln Journal.