Richard Lackey

While working on the Gulf Coast, I was always looking for great barbecue and seafood. Growing up in SC there was always plenty of both and perhaps better than anywhere else in my travels but I will brave trying either no matter where I am. Well, not so much in my travels to Saudi Arabia where you can’t get any pork — beef bacon and beef sausage just ain’t right.

The “Shed” in Ocean Springs, Mississippi was often mentioned as a great place for barbecue so I found myself there one evening and it was an experience. The place seats about 150 people inside and another 450 outside amongst the pine trees. The back story is a fellow had collected during his years in college at Ole Miss discarded materials along roadsides, dumpsters, demolition sites. After graduating he decided to use all of this flotsam to build a barbecue and blues “joint”. Nothing in the place matches from chairs, to walls to the tin ceilings. Every bit of it could blow away in a hurricane but the food was outstanding. Deep South ambiance.

Richard Lackey is a guest columnist for the Lincoln Journal.

