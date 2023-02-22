You’re beebopping along enjoying the music and maybe talking on your cell phone and she steps out along the roadway. You think “wow, isn’t she pretty” followed immediately by “is she going to run across the road?”
Your recognition of beauty, followed by fear — much like that time in high school you bump into the most popular girl with her trailing entourage in a crowded hallway with no place to go. It’s going to end badly and be a memory that will linger the rest of your life.
Deer are considered a resource in West Virginia. We have laws to protect them from over harvesting and wanton destruction. In 2022 there were about 120,000 that hunters shared with the Division of Natural Resources that they legally killed. We all know people who kill, butcher themselves and never report — some year round.
The auto insurance industry paid claims in 2022 to about 31,000 people that hit deer. The West Virginia deer population is estimated at about 750,000. Based on my totally uninformed analysis, I would offer the deer kill is many times higher than the DNR and the insurance companies’ data.
You travel anywhere in this state and the deer carnage along our roadways is incredible. No matter city or county, two lane roads or interstate, they are littered with carcasses. Truckers typically have large animal guards to protect their trucks (you see them in your rearview mirror as the supply chain tailgates you) and I suspect those deer collisions are never reported.
Many West Virginians drive on lapsed insurance policies since there does not appear to be any ramifications and they will not report a collision with a deer, as evidenced by missing front end parts and an inspection sticker years out of date. The 31,000 auto insurance reported collisions I would opine is low by three or four times. Our resource is reduced by perhaps one third every year, welcomed by gardeners and car owners I’m sure. If does weren’t so productive we might eliminate the resource in just three or four years.
The DNR number is based on hunters who follow the rules and are honest. On our 800 or so rural acres we find numerous dead deer preceding the season and afterwards with bullet holes or arrows that were not unleashed by the folks who have permission to hunt on our land. We find dead deer laying in our hay fields where road poachers shoot them out of vehicle windows, the bed of the pickup or from a four-wheeler and just let them lay. It is just so disheartening. A beautiful animal’s life taken for target practice? For a hoot?
There are not many days that I rue my fellow human beings more than the Sunday after the last day of doe season. Every year we have owned the farm for the last 31 years, I know it’s coming and I steel myself for the slaughter and waste. It’s heartbreaking and emotional. It’s tragic. It’s unlawful. It’s disgraceful. It’s a stain lawful hunters carry by the non-hunting public by association.
This year it was 10. The numbers fluctuate each year but it is the same dump site on our land, the same day, the same shameful heart wrenching sight. I know with all the terrible atrocities in our world everyday, this would never make the list. However it still hurts.
There were 10 does and little ones thrown together into our woods. The back straps were missing and a few quarters removed with 90 percent of the viable meat left to rot off their bones in our woods. There were the beer cans and empty 50 pound whole corn sacks. Corn poured into piles so they would show up in large numbers so many could be dropped at once.
For 30 years I have hoped this individual or group would find another spot to dump their ill gotten gains or decide this ain’t right. But alas another Sunday morning after dawned and another slaughter. Maybe next year will be better. We can only hope for the future of this beautiful West Virginia resource.
Richard Lackey is a guest columnist for the Lincoln Journal.