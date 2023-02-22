Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

You’re beebopping along enjoying the music and maybe talking on your cell phone and she steps out along the roadway. You think “wow, isn’t she pretty” followed immediately by “is she going to run across the road?”

Your recognition of beauty, followed by fear — much like that time in high school you bump into the most popular girl with her trailing entourage in a crowded hallway with no place to go. It’s going to end badly and be a memory that will linger the rest of your life.

Richard Lackey is a guest columnist for the Lincoln Journal.

