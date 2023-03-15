Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

The Lincoln County Farmland Protection Board is made up of farmers, interested neighbors, our attorney and a consultant. One of those members is Richard Lackey who thinks he is a farmer. He and his lovely bride bought their first farm in 1991 on Turkey Creek in the Duval District of Lincoln County. Their love of the land, their cows and the lifestyle away from the hubbub of city life offered an opportunity to participate on the board. Board members share the goal of protecting farmland for future generations.

If you’ve been following this series for the past year, you have read about conservation easements, how the Lincoln County Farmland Protection Board selects and funds their acquisition and in the last article, what steps are required to close on a conservation easement. This month the topic is what happens once the easement is in place.

Richard Lackey is a guest columnist for the Lincoln Journal.

