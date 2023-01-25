A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Becoming windy. High near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
West Virginia winters on the farm bring mud, so much mud. Deep, dark, sloppy mud. Mud that splashes up on the tractors. Mud on the Muck boots. Mud on the cows. Friends that help me work on equipment find my need to clean each tool of grease and oil every time they lay down a tool have found me a little funny. As George Thorogood sang in the song, “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “she’s kind of funny, everybody’s funny, you funny, too”. Yup, I’m a little funny and I bet you are too. Mud makes me kind of funny.
Only an early summer brings a break in the mud where lots of sun and long days dries it up. Impressions made by Jennie the donkey, the cattle, the tractor tires, the deer, and all the woodland creatures remain for a while until disturbed or repeated rain storms. Boot and shoe prints remain. We take for granted the beauty of these impressions.
My grandfather, as far back as I can remember, took me for long walks in the woods, in tilled southern corn and soybean fields, along streams and rivers and recently bulldozed construction sites. It was an adventure for me and I suspect for him as well. He enjoyed seeing what might roll up out of the soil. In Sout Carolina we found arrowheads, revolutionary war musket balls, old china, shards of low country Indian pottery, glass and fossils. Prehistoric shark’s teeth bigger than your hand. Arrowheads — enough to fill my small jean pockets.
But what seemed to delight him the most and was most eager to share with me were the impressions dried into the soil. He could tell the difference between a turkey, a crow, a quail, a dove. He could tell the difference between a possum, a rabbit, a squirrel, a coon, a fox, a bobcat or someone’s hunting dog. He could tell how big a deer was and whether it was a doe or buck. Was the turtle an alligator snapping turtle or a painted turtle? Or giving me shivers the crests and falls from the movement of a big timber rattler as it slithered sideways.
To this day, I take delight in long walks enjoying the trees, the rocks, the sky. Lots of time to think, to remember. I delight in looking down and finding prints in the soil and trying to determine what travelled this way maybe just ahead of me or last night. Where was this coon going? Where was this doe and her fawn heading? Was this squirrel worried about the red-tailed hawk flying overhead? Like most humans my footprints are destroying theirs as I walk. How are our activities on this farm influencing their lives?
It is so exciting to see their prints. So many are nocturnal or have incredible vision or hearing that you will only get a brief sight of them as they disappear if at all. Their prints are evidence they are there, and they live here. It is wonderful to know they are out there. Hopefully they are healthy.
There are plenty of places we all have visited that have signs that read “Leave only your Footprints”. The creatures that we share this land with leave only their footprints — they read the sign and have embraced it since God created them and this world. If only humans could value the land the way our woodland creatures do. It’s their home, it provides them with food and shelter. The mud now is bad but it gives us an exciting opportunity to see who we live with if only through their footprints. Some say always look up to see where you’re going and stay focused on the future, some say look behind to see where you have been and not repeat the past but also a fair amount of looking down offers you who went this way before leaving only their prints in the mud.
Richard lackey is a guest columnist for the Lincoln Journal.