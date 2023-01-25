Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Richard Lackey

West Virginia winters on the farm bring mud, so much mud. Deep, dark, sloppy mud. Mud that splashes up on the tractors. Mud on the Muck boots. Mud on the cows. Friends that help me work on equipment find my need to clean each tool of grease and oil every time they lay down a tool have found me a little funny. As George Thorogood sang in the song, “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “she’s kind of funny, everybody’s funny, you funny, too”. Yup, I’m a little funny and I bet you are too. Mud makes me kind of funny.

Only an early summer brings a break in the mud where lots of sun and long days dries it up. Impressions made by Jennie the donkey, the cattle, the tractor tires, the deer, and all the woodland creatures remain for a while until disturbed or repeated rain storms. Boot and shoe prints remain. We take for granted the beauty of these impressions.

Richard lackey is a guest columnist for the Lincoln Journal.

