My best friend in school was named David and he had a paper route to help pay for college. He ended up getting his first job in Destin, Florida, and I got mine in Charleston, West Virginia. He is now a bank executive vice president in Atlanta and I’m retired to the farm. He drives a new Porsche and I drive a 2002 F250 so we can pull a cattle hauler on occasion. Our lives took very different directions.
He would get up long before any other high school teenagers to load the newspapers left in bundles on his parents’ driveway and drive for several hours through tract house neighborhoods and out dirt roads in rural SC slowing down long enough to put a rolled-up paper with a rubber band on it into individual mail and paper boxes. He would then go to high school and practiced and played football in the fall and tennis in the spring — his days started early and ended late. He delivered papers seven days a week and called on each customer once a month to collect what was owed the newspaper. He was dedicated and driven. Maybe that’s why he is where he is today.
My dad did the same thing but riding a bike with a large basket through downtown Charleston, South Carolina neighborhoods that also included the Naval Yard. He pushed me for years to get my own route since he thought that would build character and I would learn to run a small business. I had no interest in such an ongoing daily responsibility. Maybe it would have made me more successful in life like he and my friend David.
Probably a little late to find a route. The cost of fuel must make it almost impossible to deliver papers today. I don’t know if there are any kids on bikes left anywhere delivering papers. If there are, more power to them. My friend David’s family had a stick shift Volkswagen Bug. It probably got pretty good gas mileage but you still needed lots of gallons. Fuel cost in the early 1970’s was about 38 cents a gallon but there were gas wars that sometimes drove it lower. Late one night while we were driving through Conway, South Carolina I recall daddy paying only 28 cents a gallon during a local gas war. Filling your tank when you needed was never an issue. The OPEC fuel crisis changed all that as well as my attitude towards availability even today almost 50 years later.
My mother would wake me an hour or so earlier than I needed to attend high school and send me to one of the local gas stations to wait in line until they opened to get whatever gas I could. There were three possibilities awaiting you when the station opened — either they were out of gas or may run out before you got to the pump or rationed by dollars or by gallons. I stressed about all three and letting my parents down. I needed to get back to the house with the family car so daddy could get to work. Fortunately, over the next 50 years we have not worried about availability. We have worried about price. We now worry about price again. Recently filling up the truck and a few gas cans the final bill was $141.
Politics aside, this is crimping our lifestyle. Crimping how much farming we would like to do. Crimping how much bulldozing we were going to do this year. Cattle pricing when we started down this path 31 years ago was about $1.50 a pound at the sale barn. Last fall we got about $1.70 a pound at the sale barn. Ground beef is now $7.99 a pound and filet is $36.99. There is a huge disconnect here for the farmer. Cost of diesel this year will only make the disconnect greater. Don’t even think about buying fertilizer or lime. We had hoped to go organic this year with the feed barn manure but farm equipment is skyrocketing as well. The manure piles should age gracefully until a nice manure spreader comes along.
Some friends are letting their fields go fallow this year or sold most or all of their cattle last year and will not buy back this year. If there is a concern about the coming unavailability of food so you only have to look to the price of fuel and wonder why more can’t be generated domestically to drive the price down. We’re part of the supply chain to put food on your table. Think about it.
Some say the rising price of fuel for internal combustion engines will drive people to consider other forms of delivering horsepower such as electricity. We are now hearing about the possibility of rolling electrical blackouts this summer. Not sure how that might affect other forms of delivering horsepower when you need to run all daylight long for days at a time. For me, I don’t care how high the price of gas goes — $10 gas stresses me less than waiting in a gas line and wondering whether the station will run out of gas, or whether it will be rationed. Someone much more astute than I many years ago offered that “You are what you were when”. An extremely youthful stress carries through your entire life. I cannot pass a gas station and not look down to make sure I have plenty of gas. Every piece of farm equipment stays completely full at all times. All of our vehicles stay the same. There are so many things that we assumed were absolutes in our America that now don’t seem so. It is all so distressing.