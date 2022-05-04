Not a ripple — the sad but true saying that if you think you’re such a big deal that they can’t do without you at work, just walk out one day with the intention of never going back and see if there is even the slightest ripple in that huge lake called business.
Like sticking your finger into a huge body of water then pulling it out — nary a ripple that you were even there. Large businesses are like juggernauts with no concern for humans or their contributions. They just keep on rolling.
Both of us working for a large corporation gave my lovely bride Suzanne and I income to pay for the necessities of life like electricity, water, food, transportation and a mortgage.
The large corporation in turn ruled and controlled our lives. Told us when to be there, what to do and when to do it. Little autonomy and managers with power issues that one peer employee once quipped “these managers will say and do things to you, that they would not have the guts to do or say to your face on the street”.
For 38 years in a multinational billion dollar corporation, I had the pleasure of working with thousands of people across dozens of businesses and plants across the entire U.S. I felt my experience and knowledge were making a difference and were important. Then one day the phone call came at age 58 — my boss read a scripted statement that my corporate role was no longer needed. No empathy, no concern. For 5 years I had only talked to him once every 6 months. He never knew where I was or what I did. Every Monday morning I got on a flight to somewhere in the U.S. and returned home Friday. Lived in hotels, met new faces, worked to improve operating highly toxic, highly hazardous facilities. I developed plans for sites and people to follow. Mentored new employees. Then no longer needed or valued.
I was to shutdown immediately my computer which was my only connection to the corporation and my thousands of contacts. Return my expense account credit card. No joyous retirement party. No good luck or best wishes emails from across the corporation from colleagues and friends. 38 years of stress, imminent hourly, daily loss of employment, income, benefits, pension if you ever got outside the corporate guardrails — every day, every week, every year being told the juggernaut was not doing as well as it should and it was my responsibility to make it do better. Can we just sit contently for one hour, one day, can we be told job well done, the large multinational appreciates your efforts? No, today we must do better than yesterday.
For seven years now I have been contracting my experience and knowledge. Firms will hire you temporarily to help with an engineering problem or issue then fire you once done. I never looked forward to being fired for all those years but now it’s kind of satisfying. You work hard cause that’s all you know, you do what you can, you get paid, then you go away. No expectations of a future or trying to develop relationships. No management that will control your life ad nauseam. No reason to try to make waves or even a ripple. Lots of small accomplishments. Remain relevant.
A farm is like a juggernaut. You have lots of management — Mother Nature, the cattle, the equipment, and everything else that is out to bite you, sting you, fall on you, trip you. Much like that business juggernaut but a huge difference — this one you want to do, want to experience, want to make a difference. A neighbor farmer once offered God only lets you take care of this for a while. Sad but true. Better to lose it than to never have had it. Suzanne and I have been to many farm auctions where the owners have worked hard as evidenced by the well built buildings, well taken care of fields, well maintained equipment. An internal drive to make a difference while they could. God let them take care of their land and animals knowing it would someday be over. It is amazing to stand there amongst of hundreds of admiring bidders and hear farming people in their overalls and Muck boots, with clinging respectful children quietly saying well done,
You can make it look nice. You can pick up all the trash along the county roads. You can feed the cattle and give them a good life. You can allow the trees a long life until the day they fall over naturally and not be cut down in their prime like a big business does to its employees. There is no management plan here to make the farm do better. Nothing will be fired for not making quarterly profits. You will work together and see where it goes. Your efforts have value — the hills and hollows, the creeks, the huge red oaks, all the forest and field inhabitants no matter their size, the rocks, the dirt, the sky above have value. The ripples from each form huge waves you can ride until God our ultimate manager says “Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou has been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of the Lord.” Matthew 25:21.