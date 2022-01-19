Every Christmas as a kid growing up in South Carolina, there was a sprig of mistletoe hanging in every house you went into. We always had one hanging in our house and the tradition was to be kissed when you passed below it. My mother bestowed kisses all day long and all year round to our father, my little sister and I. She had no reason for a sprig of mistletoe but she loved Christmas with her every breath and mistletoe just gave her another reason to kiss us all.
By sometime after Thanksgiving and the leaves started to fall off the big hardwoods along the swamps, you could start to see the mistletoe growing in huge clusters high in the trees. As young as I can remember my grandfather would take me hunting with him and invariably before leaving the woods his 22-caliber rifle would have harvested a bunch of sprigs of mistletoe. He would shoot at the base of a cluster and pieces would fall. I would collect them and we would head for home. My grandmother that I don’t remember real well other than her expressing frustration at my grandfather for his unusual actions would tape a sprig to the top of a doorway. I do remember her making me brown sugar pies. The first indication Christmas was coming unless the delivery of the Sears Wish Book got there first.
Men would stop by the house trying to sell sprigs of mistletoe. My mom was always kind but she would send them on their way. She told us we had to be wary of traveling gypsies because they would steal children. You don’t hear about gypsies much today and I am not sure of whether that was ever true when I was a kid. Perhaps her way of discouraging us from talking to strangers with a little flair of mysterious danger. However, my little sister tells the story; “Ma was actually stolen by a gypsy when she was a child. She was in a drug store in downtown Charleston, South Carolina when she was little with her sister Grace. She had very long black curly hair at the time. The gypsy lady kept watching her and actually walked by her and stroked her long hair. When Grace was not looking, the gypsy lady grabbed her up, ran out the store with her, and ran down the street. Grace started screaming, “That woman stole my child!!!”, and a man chased her and got her and the gypsy lady ran away. Ma told me this story numerous times and told me the gypsies would come through in caravans and hang out at the edges of the city for a few days and move on. She told me she could forever feel that woman stroke her hair, grab her, and “run down the street.” We never bought mistletoe once I got that Daisy BB gun one Christmas — I kept us in mistletoe. I also dreamed of protecting us from those gypsies with my Daisy.
Since coming to West Virginia in the late 70’s I don’t recall the mistletoe tradition being very strong here but I could be terribly wrong. Maybe the family I married into and the friends Suzanne and I had just didn’t recognize that Christmas tradition. This past Christmas I decided to try to find some mistletoe in our woods. That turned into a very frustrating search. There was none to be found. How could we have owned these woods for almost 30 years and I had not recognized that there was none here? Maybe that accounts for not readily seeing it in neighbors’ homes. WV needs more swamps.
Suzanne and I finally spied a small cluster in a tree on top of one of the highest hills far from any low lying swamp on our next door neighbor’s farm. I thought about taking my 22 up there and harvesting some after asking the neighbor if I could. I never did but as I ride by those trees on my 4 wheeler with the green mistletoe high in that tree I am glad I didn’t.
We had a Christmas tradition of putting an angel on the top of our Christmas tree every year as a kid. My little sister and I would adorn the tree with lights and ornaments but the angel was special. Mother would take it from the box, slowly unwrap it from the kind of wrapping paper that is soft and crinkly that you respectfully wrap those things that hold importance in your life and she would look at it with reverence as she gently held it.
Angels were important to our mother and this small delicate glass angel was a symbol to her of the real reason for Christmas. I wonder where that Christmas tree angel is today but I know my mother is now with the real angels. My little sister and the grandchildren in the not too distant future will start emptying our dad’s house as he transitions to assisted living and I suspect as we find items like this the emotions will flow. I am hopeful one of the grandchildren will want and cherish it.
I have found my Christmas tree angel high in a tree high on a hill. Standing against a cold wind high on that hill, looking around at a bleak winter panorama when depression is easy there is a bit of dark green — high in that tree — Mistletoe — I see my mother and she reminds me that there are God’s angels amongst us. My winter doldrums are lifted. I smile and the wind is no longer so cold.
Richard Lackey can be reached at richard.t.lackey @gmail.com.