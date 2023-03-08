One of the black angus mommas had a new calf Friday night. She had meandered off from the feed barn Friday afternoon about one fourth of a mile or so away from the other cows, bull and Jennie the donkey.
However they are an inquisitive bunch so they meandered as well high onto the old farm to see what she was up to. They eventually slowly meandered back to the feed barn without her. That’s when I assumed she was going to have that calf. So on Saturday after the morning rains I meandered up to find her and found her high above me silhouetted against a cold February sky. Her little one lying quietly below her. No movement but the little one’s eyes were following my movement. Guess momma told her to be still. At 1,400 pounds momma would close that distance to me pretty quickly if I got closer — no meandering on her part. I wished them well and headed back to the house meandering as I went.
The little one hit the ground on a cold February morning only to have rain move in and pelt her for most of the morning. Then I show up. Must have been confusing for that little one. I always wonder what is going on in their heads. We have had calves in all sorts of weather, we worry, we check on them but they always seem to do okay. So different from the human female delivery (interestingly the same gestation period) who has a sterile environment, usually inside, hopefully a doting nervous father, a doctor, nurses and maybe a doula. We humans have come a long way from when just several generations before us were born in the cellar house near our farmhouse. Our cattle, not so much.
Meandering is one of the things I enjoy on this farm. There is enough room to walk for hours until there is some reason to stop like the sun going down or needing to eat. Our lives are focused on accomplishing tasks, attending meetings or making some kind of deadline. Making payments on mortgages, automobiles, credit cards. Jumping when the boss needs reassurance they are in charge.
Seldom is there time to let your mind and body to meander. On the farm there are so many “opportunities” to work all of the daylight hours. There is a lifetime of work. Retirement is not an option. You just die someday on your tractor, they drag you off and bury you. Someone else with the crazy idea that they will be a farmer takes over, works endlessly then they find him in a tractor seat with the engine running ready for the next dreamer. A farming neighbor once told me that God allows us to take care of this land for a finite time then someone else will. Keep an eye on your priorities — God, family, country. A farm is a unique opportunity that includes all three.
My dad meandered on Sunday afternoons when he was not working — he generally worked seven days a week. We would come home from church, have a big family meal that mother had left cooking in the oven while we were at church. I can still recall coming in the carport back door directly into the kitchen and smelling that roast or ham. My grandfather had taught my mother how to cook and she excelled. Afterwards, daddy would say “son, let’s take a ride”. He would offer there was something he wanted to go see — I knew better at even that young age but could not put my finger on it. Age teaches you a lot.
We would meander out into the South Carolina countryside with all the windows hand rolled down for an hour or so, find some place to pull off, and take a walk. I believe he had lots of work stress and maybe a son that stressed him a lot also. At least that’s what my little sister remembers and often reminds me of. Meandering gave him a respite before returning to worrying about work, finances, commitments. Meandering was an opportunity to spend time with his son and just let that ‘64 white Ford Fairlane with the metal dash, the lap seat belts, the smell of southern loblolly pine flowing in the windows roll along unencumbered by traffic or stress. His arm on the window sill and a peace about his face.
Working in chemical plants all my life I always found time to meander while consulting. I usually asked the host to take me for a walk so I could see the site, smell it, touch it, taste it, listen. You learn a lot by being part of the environment. I find some time no matter how little everyday at the farm to meander. Head out of the house with purpose but once completed take a different route back to the house. See it, smell it, touch it, taste it, listen. Each step brings something new. Your perspective changes with each step. Your mind is as aimless as your steps. Everyone needs some meandering in life. No matter your world, there are discoveries to be made with each meandering step. Enjoy the aimlessness — see it, smell it, touch it, taste it, listen.
Richard Lackey is a guest columnist for the Lincoln Journal.