Richard Lackey

Richard Lackey

One of the black angus mommas had a new calf Friday night. She had meandered off from the feed barn Friday afternoon about one fourth of a mile or so away from the other cows, bull and Jennie the donkey.

However they are an inquisitive bunch so they meandered as well high onto the old farm to see what she was up to. They eventually slowly meandered back to the feed barn without her. That’s when I assumed she was going to have that calf. So on Saturday after the morning rains I meandered up to find her and found her high above me silhouetted against a cold February sky. Her little one lying quietly below her. No movement but the little one’s eyes were following my movement. Guess momma told her to be still. At 1,400 pounds momma would close that distance to me pretty quickly if I got closer — no meandering on her part. I wished them well and headed back to the house meandering as I went.

Richard Lackey is a guest columnist for the Lincoln Journal.

