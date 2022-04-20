They say hindsight is 20/20. If you have ever ridden in the bed of a truck facing backwards, you get a true sense of what that means. You have no idea of what’s coming — only what has been.
Many states have passed “bubba” laws. Not sure why they call them “bubba” laws other than it’s a common term in the south. Being from the south getting called either “Bubba” or “Bo” started at a young age. I think they were more terms of endearment than being derogatory. I was called Bubba or Bo a lot growing up. Especially from my father who directed them at me often and there was a lot of love expressed in them. There was a rather robust fellow that sat several rows below us at the Charlotte Motor Speedway years ago who was way past intoxicated and every time Earnhardt Jr. got in the lead he would turn to the crowd above him and cheer loudly. He wore a tank top that was cut off just above his huge beer gut to reveal in 12-inch tall letters, “BUBBA”. I will never forget that vision but the term lost a lot for me at that point.
It is hard to be safe in the bed of a truck going down a southern backwoods road especially if there is a 14 year-old driver at the wheel. In SC as a kid, you could get your learners at 14 which was fine with me but not so sure about my dad. Must have been why he always bought older very used cars.
Never under warranty as evidenced by him informing me at the breakfast table what automotive component had failed on his or my mom’s car and the new component was in the trunk and I was to replace it when I got home from school. I would offer I had no idea what it was, how to replace it or let alone where to find it on the car. He would just respond with, “you figure it out”. He never offered that I should figure out how to replace brakes though. Guess that one time putting the brakes on backwards and the incredible metal to metal scraping noise meant the car went back up on that tire jack under that big chrome rear bumper if you remember those. Maybe you also remember full size spares in the trunk and the gas filler nozzle under the rear license plate.
State legislatures finally got smart and passed laws that bubbas like me could not ride in the back of trucks. You still see it occasionally. I was heading recently to the farm on Route 3, just passing the “Y” at Cooper’s Store and the natural gas compressor station only to have a truck coming from the other direction swerving multiple times across the center line. I braked hard and wondered what his deal was. I saw he was “interacting” with what I assume was his girlfriend or wife but she was having none of that and had the back slider window open and was slipping into the bed of the pickup. As they passed, I saw in my rear-view mirror her successfully get out of the cab and now be in non-compliance with the state bubba law. I guess when you make a woman mad enough and she tells you she’s getting out maybe it’s best to just pull over.
We all suffer from 20/20 hindsight. Whether it’s investments we should have made or should not have made like the real estate trust that invested in shopping malls. Or girlfriends that were crazy. Or a bachelor party that people you thought were good friends egging you on to down double shots of Wild Turkey and later being dumped incoherent on your future wife’s doorstep by your good friends only to hear her tell them she’s going to do them severe bodily harm. Or trying to ride that unbroken equine and her teaching you how to fly. Or getting on all fours and barking at your friend’s dog only to have it attack and bite your face.
What if we only had 20/20 hindsight? How much more wonderful life would be. We would never make a mistake. We would probably live forever. We might be richer than any dream we could have. But like riding in the bed of that pickup always facing backwards we would have no reason to look forward. We would never see anything coming and have a chance to succeed or fail on our own. We would have no reason to dream. To wonder about tomorrow or even look forward to tomorrow. Perhaps a little self-reflection wondering what could have been or perhaps 20/20 hindsight helps temper your future decisions after both the great decisions and the horrific ones. I’ll take sitting in the front, facing forward, wearing my seatbelt but with one hand on the overhead “oh heck” handle in my truck for the exciting, unexpected things that make you know you are alive when you see them coming.
Guest columnist Richard Lackey can be reached at richard.t.lackey@gmail.com.