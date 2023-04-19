Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Richard Lackey

Have you ever wondered about your family history? Have you tried any of the genealogy websites? Is there anyone in your family who has spent a long time and money researching the family’s past? Is everyone descended from a king or queen as so many claim?

The Bible tells us that we are all descended from Adam and Eve. Might be interesting to see how those two led to the billions we have today. Mice are pretty prolific but humans appeared to have been just as prolific. Mice around the farm inhabit every nook and corner — the house, the barns, farm equipment, the cellar. Their little eyes peering up at you when you open a feed sack only to find a family. I find them cute and just shoo them off. I figure they’re hungry just like I am. Who am I to get mad at them? Now, one on a kitchen counter can send Suzanne into fits of rage. I know all the silverware will have to be washed, all the drawers emptied, counters bared and wiped down when I want to be outside.

Richard Lackey is a guest columnist for the Lincoln Journal.

