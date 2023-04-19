Have you ever wondered about your family history? Have you tried any of the genealogy websites? Is there anyone in your family who has spent a long time and money researching the family’s past? Is everyone descended from a king or queen as so many claim?
The Bible tells us that we are all descended from Adam and Eve. Might be interesting to see how those two led to the billions we have today. Mice are pretty prolific but humans appeared to have been just as prolific. Mice around the farm inhabit every nook and corner — the house, the barns, farm equipment, the cellar. Their little eyes peering up at you when you open a feed sack only to find a family. I find them cute and just shoo them off. I figure they’re hungry just like I am. Who am I to get mad at them? Now, one on a kitchen counter can send Suzanne into fits of rage. I know all the silverware will have to be washed, all the drawers emptied, counters bared and wiped down when I want to be outside.
In that long line of Lackeys before me, I am sure there are some wonderful people but I suspect in today’s environment some of their activities or lifestyles might not be viewed favorably. Some day our activities may not be viewed favorably. Eating all of those boxes of wonderful yellow sugar coated Easter Peeps may be viewed negatively or the amount of time spent on social media instead of outside enjoying nature and hard work.
My wife Suzanne’s cousin has spent years and a lot of money researching the family history. He has travelled to Scotland numerous times to investigate a lowland clan whose crest is a salamander on fire and in Gaelic means black stream. He bestowed upon us a copy of his voluminous work which resides in a gun safe and we have never cracked the first page. Suzanne does not seem to have any interest. Am I so shallow that I have little interest in my family history much before the people I knew? I love beyond measure my beautiful wife of 42 years, my little sister, my parents, my dad’s sisters, my 4 cousins, my dad’s parents and a couple of my mom’s brothers. That’s the history I know — that’s the history I grew up with.
My mom’s side of the family except for a couple of aforementioned brothers not so much. Many were ne’er-do-wells my parents quite often financially supported. One hit me up for money at the hospital as my mom was dying of cancer. One used to stop by the house driving a hearse and would taunt mother to come look. She would shoo him off and run me inside. My mom’s mom supposedly came from wealth only to be ostracized by marrying way below her; way below. Perhaps he was handsome, perhaps athletic but parents can often tell about one that won’t be what she thinks he could become. It might be interesting to know her family’s back story but not enough to spend any time on.
My ancestors ended up in the mountains of NC after immigrating to the US during the Great Irish Potato Famine. They farmed what little land they had to scrape by. They were hard people. They lived through wars, the depression, government upheaval, deprivations as they raised children.
The people who ended up in the mountains of WV and counties like this one where I sit writing this are so similar to my family’s history. I walk these mountains and fields and feel their presence. I hear their voices in the breeze. I see them standing there like the huge old oaks facing another arduous day, week, year but they worked on. They persevered. They built the greatest nation the world has ever known. Underpinned by God and family. That’s all I need to know about my history.
Richard Lackey is a guest columnist for the Lincoln Journal.