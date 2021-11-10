Over the past four months we have outlined some of the basics about conservation easements and how they are used to help protect farmland and other important properties in Lincoln County.
We have discussed why a property owner might want to participate in such a program and what life looks like for the property owner after an easement goes into effect. Last month we outlined the benefits of conservation easements – both to the property owner and to the community at large. This month we will discuss the various funding streams that make purchasing an easement possible.
A conservation easement may be purchased by the Lincoln County Farmland Protection board or it may be donated by the property owner. If an easement is purchased, the funding may come from one or more sources and each of these has a different focus. Whenever the possibility of external matching funds exists, the Lincoln County Farmland Protection Board will try to use those monies, hoping to get a 50/50 match, which basically doubles our purchasing power. At present there are four or five possible sources of funds.
- Local Transfer Tax - The backbone of the farmland protection program in Lincoln County is the local transfer tax. $2.20 of every $1,000 of all real property transferred in the county is allocated to Farmland Protection. It was enabled by the county commission in 2004 and over the years it was the sole source of the funds used to purchase the Stickler conservation easement.
- Federal Funding - The federal Farm Bill has traditionally set monies aside for the purchase of conservation easements. The Federal funds come through the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), which is a part of the USDA. Over the past 12 years those monies have been implemented through a program which is now called the Agricultural Land Easement program, or ALE. That program looks to fund easements on properties with soils of national and/or state-wide importance that are also in active production of a commodity crop. Mineral rights must be in-tact to qualify for Federal funds. Currently no farmland conservation easements in Lincoln County have been co-funded through ALE or its predecessor program.
- State Funding - The State of West Virginia implements a state-wide agricultural conservation easement program through the WV Agricultural Land Protection Authority (also known as the State Authority). Funds occasionally come from the State Authority but may not be a 50/50 match, and those funds are often used to help fully fund an easement purchase. To date, none of the funds used to purchase local easements have come from the State Authority.
- Private Land Trusts - Lastly, there is always the possibility that a private, non-profit organization will have a focus on similar conservation values and offer financial help. Some other easement holders around the state are Civil War Trust, West Virginia Land Trust, The Nature Conservancy, Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund, etc. To date in Lincoln County, we have not yet been able to partner with such an organization; but we do look for potential funding partners all the time.
All of these funding sources imply that are plenty of funds available for the purchase of conservation easements but that isn’t necessarily the case. ALE funding in West Virginia has been cut over the years and our local funding stream drops when real estate transactions drop, as they did during the last recession. Since funding is tight and involves public money, the purchase of a conservation easement is a very competitive process. All applicant properties are rated and compete against each other. Only the top-rated properties are selected for funding. Each funding source rates properties differently due to different program goals. In the article next month we will explain how these various rating systems work.
Richard Lackey can be reached at richard.t.lackey@gmail.com.