Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20210602-lcj-lackey.jpg

Richard Lackey

A 70 degree day in February in WV calls for a big robust word like “exuberance.” As Leo Sayer once sang “I can dance, I can dance” when I assume he found out that he could indeed dance and you hear the exuberance in his voice and melody. If spring is coming early, I’m going to be exuberant.

We all have read the winter doldrums can lead to seasonal affective disorder — the winter blues. I get it pretty bad starting sometime in December until the first robin returns in the new year. I feel like I am wasting my time inside. I feel like my life is slowly ebbing away not getting anything done outside. The cattle still needed to be fed, repairs made, firewood stacked and re-stacked, and beer cans picked up along the county roads. The cold makes my fingers hurt, my ears hurt and the wind in my face on an ATV or tractor makes my face hurt. I wonder if I can file for disability in the winter for seasonal affective disorder?

Richard Lackey is a guest columnist for the Lincoln Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings