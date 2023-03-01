A 70 degree day in February in WV calls for a big robust word like “exuberance.” As Leo Sayer once sang “I can dance, I can dance” when I assume he found out that he could indeed dance and you hear the exuberance in his voice and melody. If spring is coming early, I’m going to be exuberant.
We all have read the winter doldrums can lead to seasonal affective disorder — the winter blues. I get it pretty bad starting sometime in December until the first robin returns in the new year. I feel like I am wasting my time inside. I feel like my life is slowly ebbing away not getting anything done outside. The cattle still needed to be fed, repairs made, firewood stacked and re-stacked, and beer cans picked up along the county roads. The cold makes my fingers hurt, my ears hurt and the wind in my face on an ATV or tractor makes my face hurt. I wonder if I can file for disability in the winter for seasonal affective disorder?
The only time I really ever enjoyed snow was when high school in South Carolina was cancelled when a couple of flurries were seen outside school windows. A classmate who generally sat looking out school windows all day long instead of trying to understand the meaning of the witches telling McBeth “when Birnam Woods Comes to Dunsinane”. I am sure you remember the famous Shakespeare line — I am also sure the daydreamer would not remember to this day. However we all recall him jumping to his feet exclaiming to the class “it’s snowing.” Every county teacher lost control after the exuberant comment by classroom window daydreamers. Buses quickly lined up and kids whisked away for the safety of home. Everyone piling out at school bus stops to try to catch a snow flake on their tongues. Youthful innocence. Talk of municipal offices closed, industries grinding to a halt and building snowmen and forts. Only to be clear and cold the next day and seasonal affective disorder to return.
We know spring is near when the birds start building nests and robins return. Just yesterday the first red breasted robin was spotted sitting on the power line to the house. She was balancing on that wire singing her sweet melody of spring. Seeing and hearing her is better than any prescription drug for seasonal affective disorder. The days will get longer — more sunshine. The days will get warmer. You can feel that winter malaise slowly lifting with each budding tree.
The first daffodil was blooming by the hay barn on the hill. It’s bright green shoot and yellow flower against the red wall of the barn was so heartening. I stood there in awe of how such a small plant could affect your soul and attitude. It’s amazing they bloom every year. Who planted them and how long ago? How many people before us had the same reaction to this same small wonderful plant. Every farm we have bought you can find daffodils blooming near home places long gone. Walls, roofs, furniture long gone. Insulation made of newspapers gone. Square nails gone — rusted away. An occasional old pot or pan sticking up from the soil. A limestone foundation stone askew. But the daffodils quite exquisitely exuberantly announcing another God given spring.
I am more of a daydreamer in the winter than at any other time of the year. There are opaque roof panels to let light in on the baler barn to replace. The big Hesston round baler needs a lost bushing replaced. The Massey Ferguson square baler needs its tires replaced. Fluids need changed in so many pieces of equipment. A low spot in the baseball diamond shaped hay field needs filled. Eroded areas in the creek beds need rock runs. Or big projects like moving a creek bed that’s several hundred yards long about 75’ north. And building that rustic cabin with the grandsons high on a pasture knoll from red oak logs sourced on this farm. The sky will be so bright and big for them sitting by a fire with their friends. A mile from anyone — only their voices on a summer evening.
Maybe I was that daydreamer back in high school. Maybe you were that daydreamer. Winter and a fire in the fireplace is a comfortable time to daydream. Spring however is a time for daffodils and exuberance. And watching nature do its spring dance!
Richard Lackey is a guest columnist for the Lincoln Journal.