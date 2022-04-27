My friend Glen and I were beating around the farm enjoying the beautiful spring afternoon.
Beating around means doing more sitting, talking and enjoying the sunshine than actually doing. Those first few days of warmth and sunshine really need to be enjoyed sitting in a plastic Walmart chair watching the non-existent holler traffic, feeling the long awaited Spring and listening to those mischievous starlings and swallows trying to build nests anywhere they can in or around the house. Simply wonderful.
Glen had opened and closed gates so I could spear and deliver another round hay bale for the cattle. We shoot for April 1st of every year to put them out on pasture and save whatever hay we have left for next year but the pasture grass has come in extremely slow this year. Global warming or perhaps global cooling to blame?
Glen had taken a 4 wheeler for a long ride on the “new” farm to look for Molly Moochers but finding none he offered we have not had enough warm nights to produce any. Friends have come for years to harvest them but I have yet to eat the first one. I need to try one before I can really say I’m a West Virginian. We have plenty of PawPaw trees but only last year did Glen get me to bite into a PawPaw right off the tree. We’ll see whether I try another one this year.
Perhaps Glen got bored with just sitting there watching the non-existent traffic or he had something his wife Donna needed him to do at home like cook dinner before she got home from work so he politely excused himself, climbed up into that new lifted Sherrod Ford F-150 with every “go-faster” you can imagine. He rumbled off for the ridge road with those truck-length American flag emblems down both sides. When I grow up I want a truck like that.
My home phone rang and Glen was calling. I was hoping he had gotten that big gleaming blue piece of American iron stuck on the ridge road and needed me to come pull him out with a big John Deere green American piece of iron.
Those mud holes can swallow the best, but never anything as expensive as that. We have a saying out this holler — the more expensive the SUV or truck the less likely you will ever see any mud on it. Owners just want the look like ripped jeans or barbed wire tattoos. I can assure you they have never gotten their jeans torn by or worked with barbed wire.
He was excitedly telling me the woods were on fire for hundreds of yards. I grabbed a garden rake and headed for the ridge. We had smelled smoke earlier but dismissed it as someone maybe burning the covering off copper wire to help fight inflation. The sky was thick with smoke and fire was racing across the forest floor in every direction. At that point it had scorched about four of our acres surrounding a natural gas well and was now heading into two neighbors’ woods. I started to try to make firebreaks to keep it from jumping back into our property and spreading there. Once accomplished I headed into the Walker’s woods to beat down what flames I could and make a fire break lane. The smoke swirled in every direction on top of the ridge and drove the flames in every direction.
I could hear the big truck coming out the ridge and hoped for a fire truck but this far out from any fire station I just kept my head down and continued working. Then I heard a big...a really big leaf blower. I looked up at the ridge above me and silhouetted against the sky through the thick and acrid smoke was a really big guy blowing this huge swath through the woods below the line of flames. Made my efforts seem so feeble and meaningless. As he passed me he tossed me a bottle of water and just kept on going. A volunteer fireman from Duval. Some people idolize and call sports figures heroes. Nope, these guys are the true heroes!
More showed along with the forestry service. More clearing and dropping trees that were on fire or clearing burning already downed trees. Professional and efficient. Then a forester named “Turnipseed” started his investigation. He offered that arsonists usually stick around and some help just to be part of the excitement.
My pants had caught on fire at one point and one of my shoes but no physical damage. I stood there with a bad headache from ingesting all that smoke, I was exhausted, I was sweating profusely from the heat and thinking to myself I had just become a suspect. Do I ask for my court appointed lawyer now or wait until they blow me to the ground with that big blower?
Between the Walkers and ourselves we maybe had 10 acres scorched but the big hardwoods were unscathed. It was amazing how quickly the fire was moving through the woods. It was more amazing the heroes that showed up.