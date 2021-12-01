Widow maker. Why not? My lovely bride loves to run equipment and I suspect many others of the fairer sex do as well. Equal opportunity. If you have ever pushed against a large dead Ashe with the bucket of an excavator or a blade on a bulldozer and tree limbs break off as they fall and hit the roof of the cab, you will quickly understand why large dead trees are referred to as “widow makers”. With that cab roof you just avoided death, but you know something big enough will be more than that cab roof can handle.
Daddy often said you should just leave some things alone. Don’t touch a stove top just to see if it’s hot even though that coil is orange. Don’t mess with the rattlesnake. Don’t see if you are faster than those fan blades. Don’t step out of a Volkswagen at 18 miles an hour and see if you can roll like they do on TV.
Shortly after my friend David and I got our driving licenses there was a story in the local newspaper about two fellows driving home from work who had a disagreement bad enough to warrant the passenger to offer he had heard enough and he was stepping out. The fellow hit his head on the pavement and died.
The investigation revealed the car was only going 18 miles an hour. Cars in the early 1970’s did not have digital dashes, only lines indicating differences of 5 miles per hour. How they ever determined it was 18 is beyond me.
David and I while out riding in his dad’s German “people’s wagon” Volkswagen stick shift, heat supplied by blowing air across the muffler into the car (great idea but a hole in the muffler will kill you) and the little engine in the back got into a spirited discussion of how stepping out of a moving vehicle at 18 miles per hour did not sound like it would kill you which led to the inevitable decision of which one of us would try it.
That would have been the right time to remember “don’t mess with the rattlesnake.” Maybe I thought at 18 miles an hour I would just run away from the car into the grass. Maybe I can just tuck and roll. I do recall my right foot contacting the ground, then my feet over my head looking at the sky above, then lots of grass in my mouth. David screeching to a halt on those tiny tires asking if I am alright while trying to catch a breath between uncontrollable bouts of laughter. His laughter was always contagious but not at that moment. I had messed with the rattlesnake and its venom had not killed me.
Pushing on a big dead Ashe is like messing with the rattlesnake. You know it can strike rapidly but there is an exhilarating feeling using a big piece of equipment to push a dead tree over. If you can put that bucket way up on the tree and just slowly using the machine’s hydraulics push it over in the direction you want, life is good. However if it does not move and you try to rock it to loosen its roots, that’s when dead limbs come tumbling down or as the whole tree comes down it twists around the bucket and comes your way. Each one a possible widow maker. You cringe in the seat hoping anything large enough to crush the cab goes to the right or left.
You have messed with the rattlesnake and maybe you have and maybe you have not suffered from its strike. Every day you can mess with the rattlesnake but with age hopefully comes wisdom and through both good and bad choices perhaps we have come to a place that we know when it is best to not mess with the rattlesnake. God gave us, of all the creatures in the world, the intelligence to decide whether to mess with the rattlesnake.
We have all messed with the rattlesnake — to live is to mess with the rattlesnake. Our oldest grandson is getting to the age he will start messing with the rattlesnake and it is our greatest fear of who wins when he gets too close. Every generation has had its rattlesnakes but there are so many more rattlesnakes today than when we were young.
He’s already learned to run the smaller excavator. I’ll start him soon on the small rattlesnakes that I can protect him from. Those out there are up to him.
