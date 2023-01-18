Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Every family has someone that you just step away from based on their personality. You wonder where that comes from. What gene drives crazy? My immediate family in South Carolina never seemed to have that gene show up or I just never recognized it. My red headed niece Katie as a child was quite effusive or maybe just so headstrong that I was never in charge.

The few times Suzanne and I were watching her for awhile no matter what I offered the 5-year-old to do, like go to bed, it’s late — was met with no. I was exasperated. I was failing as an uncle. Katie grew up to be a smart, loving, giving, wonderful mother of two, beautiful wife, high school guidance counselor, incredible Christian singer — a niece every uncle should have and would be proud of. She was also a member of the “Band That Rocks The Southland” for four years — that helps.

Richard Lackey is a contributing, local columnist for the Lincoln Journal.

