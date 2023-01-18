Every family has someone that you just step away from based on their personality. You wonder where that comes from. What gene drives crazy? My immediate family in South Carolina never seemed to have that gene show up or I just never recognized it. My red headed niece Katie as a child was quite effusive or maybe just so headstrong that I was never in charge.
The few times Suzanne and I were watching her for awhile no matter what I offered the 5-year-old to do, like go to bed, it’s late — was met with no. I was exasperated. I was failing as an uncle. Katie grew up to be a smart, loving, giving, wonderful mother of two, beautiful wife, high school guidance counselor, incredible Christian singer — a niece every uncle should have and would be proud of. She was also a member of the “Band That Rocks The Southland” for four years — that helps.
Cattle have their own personalities just like cats and dogs. Cats to me only have one personality — if they were big enough, they would toy with you until they decided to put you out of your misery and deposit you on someone’s doorstep. Richard and Robin, our neighbors on Turkey Creek, assure me their chickens have personalities. I just see wings and drumsticks. Our late neighbor Fred, God bless his soul, had boa constrictors that he offered had personalities. I think putting boa constrictors and cats in the same room and finding which has the stronger personality might be fun. I definitely think the cat would win. Rounding up a million or so cats and releasing them into the Florida Everglades might solve the invasive python issue.
We had a black angus cow that would always hide behind something when I was around. No matter the size of the bush or tree, as long as she could not see me she thought I could not see her. We had a bull once that chased me as soon as he saw me. Not sure what that personality trait was but after the last time he rolled one of the 4 wheelers over he went out the holler to the butcher.
Now we have a big red angus cow that we call “Crazy Red”. She never goes along with the plan. A redhead. If you walk into the pasture she stiffens and focuses on you. The rest of the cattle continue to graze or lay around in the sun. I like messing with her. I tell her I’m going to make her into hamburger and that she indeed needs to be paranoid. If I start walking towards her she will match my approach foot by hoof in the opposite direction. If we really try to push her, she will run off all the while looking back over her shoulder looking to see if anyone is gaining.
Recently we decided to remove her calf in the barn lot to wean her. At 500 pounds that young heifer needs to be weaned. We got the two of them in there but then the crazy started. Trying to get Crazy Red away from her calf and towards a gate turned into a 1200-pound animal running in every direction looking for an exit other than the open 14-foot wide red gate. She would put her head down and run full speed directly at you. The only way to keep from being run over was to stand still until she was right on top of you and step aside. She was too big to maneuver at 1400 pounds. Just step aside as she lumbers past. You know you are alive. Or glad you are still alive.
Red heads have always been known for their volatility. Red hair runs in my family because of that Scotch Irish ancestry. My little sister has red hair, her daughter and her grandchildren. Maybe I should have learned early to step aside but I didn’t get good at it until I married a red head. So bring on a crazy 1400-pound red angus cow, my red headed lovely bride of 42 years Suzanne taught me long ago to step out of her way. Knowing how late to step aside is the key.
Not doing so has RAMifications.
Richard Lackey is a contributing, local columnist for the Lincoln Journal.