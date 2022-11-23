In this part of Appalachia, owning below the land you own is desirable. Mineral rights versus surface rights. Often, the owner of the mineral rights determines what happens to the surface. Growing up in the south, there was never any discussion of mineral rights. There was an innocent assumption that if you owned the land, you owned to the center of the earth. And someone on the other side of the world owned back to the center to where your land title ended. It never was a question that you didn’t own what was under the grass.
In 1981, I was moved from a chemical processing area into the Dupont Belle powerhouse. An ancient structure first built in the late 1920s, it had expanded to support the growth of the plant. It had outlived generations, seen the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars, and Desert Storm, but continued to produce steam and electricity 24 hours a day, every day of the year. It had a voracious appetite for coal until the 1990s, when we began to fire the boilers on natural gas.
Coal came downriver in long, wide, hulking metal barges from deep underground coal mines that had 28” high seams that men worked in — I cannot imagine. It was unloaded on the river bank by a large crane called a Wirley crane, only to be bulldozed into huge piles that would cover two football fields side by side. The piles got even larger and taller prior to coal miners’ union negotiations with the mine owners, since it was very common for the miners to strike for higher wages. Management feared running out of coal, so they bought more and piled it higher and wider.
The coal was crushed in an underground crusher then milled in the powerhouse in large mechanical ball mills to dust size particles that could be blown into the boilers to feed the intense restless internal fires that literally shook the multiple stories of metal, brick, castable, steam and mud drums and many thousands of feet of large-diameter steel tubing of an operating boiler. It was enthralling to open a small steel door and watch the monster. Searing bright red — bouncing off all four walls. The devil would enjoy the turbulence — I would not want my soul in there with him. Fifteen boilers when I entered the building with fly ash handling facilities, precipitators, boiler feed water pumps, and a turbine generator that produced 4 megawatts of electricity. Round the clock operators to run the boilers. Another 60 or so mechanics, supervisors, ash truck drivers to take the ash to the mountain, clerks, and secretaries.
It was dirty. Really dirty. Coal dust on every surface, any time spent in the building you could feel it on your hands, in your nose, in your ears. You could taste it. A constant unending process to keep those 15 voracious fearsome beasts satisfied. Steam so hot and at such a high pressure, the operators often carried a broom handle in front of them, since a leak at that pressure you could not see but would cut a broom handle in half. Engineers like me always caught in the constant tug of war between labor and management. A lively game of being beat on from both directions. No win — ever.
While running the large excavator on the farm this week, we hit a coal seam. So very exciting. Up from the ground. Black Gold. Texas Tea. Move away from there Jed. Well, not so fast. Sure, we own the minerals, as evidenced by the many natural gas wells, but retrieving this mineral is going to take huge land moving equipment, big trucks capable of carrying 80,000 pounds of coal, lots of people, permits, slag piles, maybe a coal slurry pond. Removing all the trees and overburden. Today’s mountaintop removal mining.
Maybe build our own powerhouse. Produce our own power and export it to neighbors and the power company. At the least, heat our house. A lot more BTU’s in that black mineral than red oak and hickory. I wonder if Jed Clampett ever wished he hadn’t shot and missed that rabbit. My friend Ed, running our big excavator, slowed the machine’s diesel engine and asked what do you want to do. I stood there looking at that beautiful valuable coal seam. So very black against the fall-colored hillsides, the clear stream coming out of the holler, the inquisitive red squirrel sitting on its haunches. Our magnificent unparalleled country was built and run on coal. “Ed, cover it up, shut off the Komatsu, let’s sit quietly in the beauty of these woods and eat some lunch.” Dream of what could be and what should be left alone.