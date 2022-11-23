Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Richard Lackey

In this part of Appalachia, owning below the land you own is desirable. Mineral rights versus surface rights. Often, the owner of the mineral rights determines what happens to the surface. Growing up in the south, there was never any discussion of mineral rights. There was an innocent assumption that if you owned the land, you owned to the center of the earth. And someone on the other side of the world owned back to the center to where your land title ended. It never was a question that you didn’t own what was under the grass.

In 1981, I was moved from a chemical processing area into the Dupont Belle powerhouse. An ancient structure first built in the late 1920s, it had expanded to support the growth of the plant. It had outlived generations, seen the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars, and Desert Storm, but continued to produce steam and electricity 24 hours a day, every day of the year. It had a voracious appetite for coal until the 1990s, when we began to fire the boilers on natural gas.

