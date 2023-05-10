Something has definitely changed on the hollow.
I have been studying this for the last 30 years. I suspect if I had gotten a government grant years ago to have done this ongoing study we would be much wealthier. My data is from an hour or so of work once a week from the seat of one of our four wheelers. Work can’t be much more fun if you’re doing it from the seat of a four wheeler on a gravel road in Wild and Wonderful West Virginia.
People travel from all over the eastern U.S to ride their ATV’s on southern West Virginia’s large trail system and we are lucky to just walk out of the house and start one up. They come out Corridor G with motor homes or big trucks pulling trailers with multiple high dollar shiny ATV’s then days travelling in the opposite direction to their home states with their ATV’s caked in mud. The drivers look tired but are smiling ear to ear. We don’t have to trailer an ATV that spends most of its life in an outbuilding in some large stifling city for hundreds of miles to ride West Virginia’s trail system. Our adventure is always just a few steps away, 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, all seasons, rain or shine. Someone once said there are 65 miles of trails starting at the end of our hollow. We limit ourselves to the roads and trails we have built on our farm and the adjoining county roads.
My study requires me to slowly ride along the county roads adjoining our farm, stop on occasion, admire the scenery and remove an item that is offending its beauty. Toss the offending item into the road where I can crush and pitch it into the half of a dog crate on the front of the four wheeler. You can purchase “official” 4 wheeler transportation containers from the local ATV shop or order one off the internet for some exorbitant cost or look for a discarded dog crate that people put out for trash pickup. Take it apart and use one half of it at a time using bungee cords to attach it to the front rack, then discard that half when you tear it up or when you inevitably roll the four wheeler over and crush it. That additional cushion out front may be the difference in how much pain you’ll suffer when you get that machine off you. I’ve rolled four wheelers seven times now, I can remember each time I saw sky, felt 450 pounds come down hard and yes from experience having that dog crate out there lessened the damage to me and the four wheeler. We have two and half used dog crates in the building above our cellar house so we’re good for quite a few more rollovers before needing to ride around on trash day.
Some years ago one of the adult beverage companies changed their can color to bright blue. Their previous cans were maybe red writing on a white background. The old color scheme was offensive in the views-cape but certainly not like the bright blue cans. Nothing in our beautiful woods is bright blue. Blue Birds are incredibly beautiful and wonderful to sit and watch but a bright blue inanimate object made of aluminum that will be in those woods long after we’re gone is just so ugly. My only issue with Blue Birds is their interest in my truck’s side mirrors. They will try for hours to see themselves in the mirrors and invariably make a huge mess down the side of the truck doors. I don’t wash it off, I assume other drivers make judgements as to what I did to make that mess.
We are so happy that a global corporation making bright blue cans made an incredible marketing blunder. Politics aside since we are live and let live sorts we are seeing a myriad of competitors’ cans showing up. Without naming anyone specifically, they are much less visually offensive. It will be interesting to see if consumers go back to the bright blue cans or if competitors’ products become more favorable.
Big companies and big money will always rule. Someone at the top does something really stupid and the working folks suffer the consequences. The people on the factory floor, the folks that deliver the product, the store owners, the stock owners are all affected most — all unconnected to those highly paid people who are supposed to be so smart. Maybe the older I get the more cynical I get about those most motivated by wealth and power.
There is money in those scrap aluminum cans and I just don’t understand why people just throw money out their windows. I made $44 at the local recycling center last week — I can almost afford to fill up my truck with gas. That was a lot of hours of seat time on an ATV continuing my 30 year obsession with removing offensive items from our view-scape. What is more unexplainable are the full cans I find every week or so. Are they just so intoxicated they throw the wrong ones out? I wipe them off and put them in the refrigerator in the garage for folks that are inclined to drink adult beverages. I suspect most people cannot tell the difference between a fresh can or one that’s been laying in my woods for a week or so, especially if it’s free. So, find time if you want to take a trash free ride with me around our farm, I’ll dazzle you with my 30 years of beverage container data, and you can enjoy a cold one afterwards if you like — on me — it will be locally sourced and forest aged just right.