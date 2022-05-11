In the late 50’s living in government housing outside the Charleston Naval Base I don’t remember television. Maybe there was one. In the early 60’s we lived across the Ashley River in a small, rented duplex, I recall seeing my mother sitting on the couch in the living room and her crying as she watched TV. She said President Kennedy had been shot. I think that’s my earliest recollection. But no memory of any shows. Mid 60’s found us living in a rental house in Seaford, Delaware around a bunch of Yankees who didn’t understand homemade ice cream. I recall we had maybe one or two TV stations with limited programming.
By the late 60’s we were living in Camden, SC and we had a big heavy TV with rabbit ears adorned with aluminum foil and four stations. Daddy would take me to the TV store and buy small tubes with prongs on one end when it would quit working. Our programming options had exploded. You could only make out 3 stations and there was the national anthem at midnight as the stations signed off. There was bowling, women’s roller derby and The Wide World of Sports. Jim McKay? Wild Kingdom. Marlin Perkins? I always looked forward to McKay saying, “and the agony of defeat” and seeing the ski jumper going off the side of the platform.
There always seemed to be a segment on one of those shows just about every month on bull fighting. With the guy in the red cape whipping that cape around and some huge bull pawing at the ground with the spectators up in the bull ring stands cheering. Most of the time the bull lost. There was the possibility the matador would get gored. Sometimes the bull went into the stands. My aunt and uncle who had travelled the world had a large, framed velvet picture of a red caped matador standing in a ring facing down a huge black horned bull they bought when they were in Spain. I wonder where that picture is today. Probably with that large velvet Elvis print.
We’ve had bulls to leave our farm to visit neighbor bulls and we’ve had neighbor bulls to visit ours as well. Always exciting but very unsettling not knowing how the interaction will turn out or how we will get the offending bull back where it’s supposed to be. Two animals going anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 pounds each trying to determine dominance is not an interaction you want close to let alone trying to break up.
A couple of past interactions — our bull visited the neighbor’s bull and they fought until ours had his in the creek bed, bleeding profusely, and exhausted. The neighbor’s bull visiting ours and pushing and shoving a hundred yards across a pasture and into Suzanne sitting on a 4-wheeler rolling it over. A neighbor’s bull come visiting, we loaded it up, took it to market and sent the neighbor the proceeds. A neighbor’s bull come visiting only to leave in the neighbor’s truck feet up headed to the butcher.
Bulls fighting for dominance is frightening since you have no control and no idea how it will turn out. Our neighbor’s bull came visiting last week. I heard from hundreds of yards away our bull bellowing and maybe what could be described as roaring. We mainly hear the calves calling for their mothers or the reverse. Never a bull doing this. I walked towards the house only to see the neighbor’s bull coming across a different neighbor’s hay field heading our way. This bull is normally almost a half mile away. Why did he decide this morning was the time to attack our bull?
I put on my red cape and grabbed 2 pistols instead of matador swords and headed out to intervene. Suzanne thought that was pretty stupid. She got on a 4-wheeler in her night gown. You come as you are for farm emergencies. Two very different approaches.
Just to cut this a little short, I tried to intervene only to have the neighbor’s 1,500-pound bull put its head down, paw at the ground and try to trample me. I pulled the one pistol and focused on the middle of his forehead as he charged only to have the pistol repeatedly not fire. Guess they put safeties on those things for a reason. The second one did fire but it ain’t easy hitting an object the size of a small car coming full speed. You could see it in his eyes, no loud noise was going to deter him. I headed for the happiest place in a pasture with a raging bull — a large walnut as I could hear the crowd going wild — the crowd was primarily screaming from the night gown wearing person on the 4-wheeler. Where can you have more fun and consider your life expectancy at the same time on a quiet Friday morning? You definitely know you are alive and living life well.
The neighbor’s bull eventually ran through 5-wire barbed wire and the fight was on. It was violent with pushing and shoving, lots of head butting, a little rolling around — over 3,000 pounds of raging mean. Nothing more we could do. We contacted the neighbor and requested he bring a large caliber firearm so he could take his bull home feet first. All our cows and calves surrounded them like kids in a school lot and watched.
Eight hours later I noticed the neighbor’s bull hanging out by himself with our bull standing triumphantly several hundred yards away with his herd. The neighbor’s bull looked crestfallen, tired. When I returned from working up the hollow taking my time enjoying being alive and enjoying my surroundings I met Suzanne out front of our house no longer in her night gown laughing. She said I should have seen it.
The neighbor came to check on his bull, opened the gate, the bull followed him out and walked home the almost 1/2 mile. She said she had never seen an animal so whipped and wanting to go home. Bulls just don’t do this. She said his head was down and his tail was between his legs. All his meanness was now replaced with a grudging acceptance of getting severely whipped and perhaps that crowd of girls (cows) and calves had only made it worse. Another day on the farm — another frightening yet exciting day. Another experience we would not have had in the city or sitting on a couch watching television.
Do you remember Dale Earnhardt who raced hard and was called the Intimidator? His car number was No. 3. The tag in our bull’s ear is a 3. I think he lives up to that number quite well.
