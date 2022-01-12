We run the county roads just about every week to clean up the blue adult beverage cans that just cannot seem to find their way to the consumers’ trash or recycling cans. We have cleaned up tire dumps on the farms and sadly we still find them. Guess farmers for a century or more had no easy way to dispose of them. Maybe if we someday as a society figure out a way to hold the manufacturers responsible for them cradle to grave this problem would go away.
An area we own known as the party spot or to some the old sawmill we still have hundreds, maybe thousands of bottles and cans scattered over an area about the size of a football field. I guess as folks congregated on weekends, burned whatever they could drag out there and drink profusely there must have been competitions to see how far they could jettison their spent adult beverage containers. With some bulldozing folks no longer having access and with the county road being orphaned some years ago, only the most dedicated or as I see it crazy can even drive by the party spot. The bulldozed boulders eliminated access.
Winter brings a time that we can get in the woods around the party spot and retrieve the refuse. The cans go into bags to be recycled. The bottles are lined up for grandson target practice. Generally in the county road mud holes since they disappear out of sight once they get a hole in them. They are no longer a part of my viewshed, recycled back to Mother Earth from whence the silica came from.
That brings us to balloons. The prevailing weather comes out of the west from the direction of Kentucky. Many years ago when there was a tornado over a hundred miles away in West Liberty, Kentucky, the storms that followed into West Virginia brought bits and pieces of peoples’ lives and homes to our woods and fields. Personal papers, photographs, siding and insulation were carried and deposited indiscriminately.
Balloons are infrequent but nonetheless end up in tree tops, in pastures, in hay fields and in creeks.
They are always of the shiny aluminum hydrogen filled type with a colorful ribbon. The adult beverage containers are a visual insult to the edge of the forest or fields that can generally be easy to retrieve but not a shiny object high in a tree moving back and forth in the breeze taunting me as if knowing I can’t get to it to remove that blight from the beauty of the farm. I can’t look away and I can’t resolve it.
Days go by as the hydrogen slowly escapes its prison of shiny reflective aluminum. It droops but is still caught now by its colorful ribbon. Eventually it will be pushed out of the top of the tree by a breeze. A major weight is lifted off me as I can finally remove it from my viewshed and dispose of it eliminating it from my mental list of distractions.
From retrieving hundreds of these over the years, they fall into 3 categories — happy birthday shiny aluminum balloons, Valentine’s Day heart shaped red and aluminum shiny balloons and blue and shiny aluminum University of Kentucky balloons. On occasion if I find a mostly inflated Valentine’s Day balloon I bring it to my lovely bride and present it to her and I offer that she is still my valentine. Thanks to whomever let that one go. I get good husband points. The UK balloons just get busted and put in the trash. The partially filled birthday balloons are another story.
It used to be the partially filled birthday balloons got popped and trashed as well. My desire to rid my viewshed of another shiny metallic object not naturally occurring in forest or field was on pretty violent display for years. When I found one high in a tree I immediately disliked who I envisioned as the parent who handed the colorful ribbon attached to a shiny aluminum hydrogen filled object struggling to go skyward to a small child not understanding the consequences of releasing their hold on the colorful ribbon and letting it fly away. The parent filmed what they viewed as their sweet innocent child releasing a small creature into the wild. You’re releasing a piece of trash into the sky.
Partially filled birthday balloons with colorful ribbons now have a place on our farm. My John Deere.
I can’t present them to my lovely bride for good husband points unless they arrive sometime in October. I have started tying them to the roll over protection on the John Deere. When I approach the tractor, the balloon makes me smile if only mentally. When I get on and start moving, it floats along behind me bouncing back and forth. It maybe sacrilege to adorn my green John Deere tractor with a shiny aluminum hydrogen filled Happy Birthday balloon attached by a colorful ribbon but as I tell everyone that asks if it is my birthday — and invariably they do since who goes around with a bouncing shiny aluminum hydrogen filled Happy Birthday balloon attached by a colorful ribbon to their John Deere — “EVERYTIME I GET ON MY JOHN DEERE ON THIS BEAUTIFUL WEST VIRGINA FARM IT IS MY BIRTHDAY”. Thanks to another little upwind in Kentucky.
Richard Lackey can be reached at richard.t. lackey@gmail.com.