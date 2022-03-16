Many people value unusual objects from family members who have passed away. Maybe a rolling pin that a mother-in-law used to make biscuits with.
Maybe a large spoon or ladle they used while cooking. Utensils from a female member who especially loved to cook for others and delighted in making people full and happy. Seeing that item on their shelf and actually using it makes memories real and your loved one is right there with you.
For a male member of the family maybe it was a shotgun they shared while hunting or an older automobile they worked on or rode around in together. You recall laughing together or how difficult it was to remove some bolts or finding a unique way to solve a problem.
Maybe an inheritance means a lot of material items. If you had to choose one, what would it be? What is your favorite item your mother or grandmother used that you would cherish? What about your father or grandfather?
I have nothing from my grandparents on my mother’s side. I was not close to them and with their 9 children and nine spouses and umpteen grandchildren I have no idea if anything exists anywhere.
I remember little other than once going into their house in Charleston, South Carolina and watching my grandfather watching baseball and not really talking to anyone.
During the very short but required holiday visits there was the shiny metal Christmas tree with the rotating floodlight on the floor with the different colors projected on it. No angel on top. No tinsel. No ornaments. I have no interest in a shiny metal tree that my mother said was a poor excuse for a Christmas tree.
I have a few of my grandfather’s guns on my father’s side that I cherish. I have his dove hunting stool that the seat is torn from overuse and a very unusual glass minnow trap that was made in Oklahoma.
I am sure there are some other items of my grandparents scattered through the family but I don’t envy them being in other family member’s possession. When you have loving family members you smile at what they value from a previous generation and smile.
I have a bedroom suit that came out of my great Aunt Billie’s small house near Statesville, North Carolina made in the early 1900’s when furniture was made in the mountains of the Cardinal State.
It is actually “full” sized and it is in our master bedroom maybe where a king-sized bed should be. Simple treasured items from a previous generation. We visited there growing up and stayed there often.
One tiny little bathroom that was an afterthought once indoor plumbing came along. The kitchen was quite small as well and was obviously a back porch before it was converted.
She was small in stature but as sweet and loving as the day was long. She also had a little rocking chair that fit her. Not a child’s rocking chair — just a small one. When she passed, the immediate family allowed me to have it.
The small wooden rocker is positioned arm to arm to my La-Z-Boy in the den at the farm. It has the same cushions on it that she made for it probably 75 years or more ago. I sit in it quite often and it takes me back to those very early years of my life. I pass it every time I sit down and she is right there with me.
What will become of these items when we go? They hold no value for the next generation. They are of no monetary value. What items will the next generation value of ours? Will they value anything? Will they value something because you showed them love and attention and were a part of their lives? Will they reject everything because there was no relationship, or it was strained for some reason? Will they only value what they can quickly sell and be done with anything memorable?
I don’t know if I have anything of my mother’s. I have my incredible memories and that feels sufficient.
There are some items of my dad’s I would like to have but I think I will hold on to them only so I can give them to the next generation so they will remember him. I have my memories.
I wish for you those items that will make you smile and remember the wonderful times. Touch and hold them and feel their presence and love.
Their legacy should be greater than their things. It’s the love, affection, respect, character and Godliness that transcends from one generation to the next.
