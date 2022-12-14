Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

When we bought the first farm 30-some years ago, a neighbor kid offered that he was looking forward to killing a big deer out of a deer stand in our woods near one of our hay fields. He did not ask. He just told me what he was going to do. The next day I removed the wooden boards that were nailed to the tree that made up a group of steps that lead up to some kind of wooden platform. The wooden platform remained, but you would have to be quite skillful carrying a high powered rifle in heavy clothes to climb that tree without the wooden steps.

When we bought the next farm, we found numerous deer stands with wood boards nailed to trees to access wood platforms above. We found the platforms to be no more than a wooden pallet precariously placed up in the tree. Those were frightening. However, the most entertaining one was the same wood pallet design but with a seat out of an old Volkswagen setting on the wood pallet. You better not go to sleep or be carrying too much weight, or you’re coming down. We removed the lower access boards on all these stands and just let nature eventually bring them all down.

