When we bought the first farm 30-some years ago, a neighbor kid offered that he was looking forward to killing a big deer out of a deer stand in our woods near one of our hay fields. He did not ask. He just told me what he was going to do. The next day I removed the wooden boards that were nailed to the tree that made up a group of steps that lead up to some kind of wooden platform. The wooden platform remained, but you would have to be quite skillful carrying a high powered rifle in heavy clothes to climb that tree without the wooden steps.
When we bought the next farm, we found numerous deer stands with wood boards nailed to trees to access wood platforms above. We found the platforms to be no more than a wooden pallet precariously placed up in the tree. Those were frightening. However, the most entertaining one was the same wood pallet design but with a seat out of an old Volkswagen setting on the wood pallet. You better not go to sleep or be carrying too much weight, or you’re coming down. We removed the lower access boards on all these stands and just let nature eventually bring them all down.
Deer stands can allow neighbors to hunt your land — the higher up they are, the further into your property they can see with a scoped rifle. I decided to monitor one of those many years ago and positioned myself within a couple of hundred yards of the neighbor’s kid, who was obviously intent on killing one no matter where it was. Sure enough, he shot a doe over on our side. His dad had offered to put his dogs on me and cussed me so a fly would not light on me if I ever came on his property. The kid crossed our barbed wire fence and did not respect the “posted” signs I put up along the fence line, so he would have to look at them all the hours he sat there hunting. All those posted signs were signed “SRE Hunt Club” — Suzanne, Richard, Emily.
Once on our property, I accosted him and inquired why he was on our property. He offered that he had shot it on his side and it ran over on our side. I offered that I had seen him shoot the doe on our farm from the other side of the fence and he was poaching and trespassing. I also reminded him of his dad’s comments to me, and he assured me with a straight face his dad would say it was okay if his son came on our property. Can’t argue that logic.
Deer stands have certainly evolved over the years. You can buy climbers. You can buy ladder stands. You can buy small buildings that sit high on metal legs. You can buy them for multiple people. You can buy them with camo netting and cushioned seating. I really don’t know all of the options or styles, since I have little interest in being way off the ground. I have heard of hunters being 60 feet off the ground. A work acquaintance fell out of his ladder stand, broke both legs, drug himself to the county road, and had to lay in the road before someone chose to stop versus running over him.
There are probably a dozen or so scattered across the farm, most put up by friends over the years. Only two, I claim. One is in a huge oak that is leaning so boards nailed up the backside make for easier climbing. The platform is on a huge bough that is parallel to the ground maybe 10 feet up. The view is great for hundreds of yards in each direction in a mature forest.
The other is a “homemade” stainless steel platform stand. My friend Don Rush and I built it many years ago in a tank shop where he works. I bet it is the only stainless steel ladder deer stand in West Virginia. It matches all of the stainless steel gates we built. It will never rust — ever. It’s leaning against a big oak just in the wood line along a hay field. I have hunted out of it for 25 years or so. Never harvested a deer out of it, or even taken a shot at one. Watched hundreds of deer walk by, but pulling the trigger would mean I would have to put my book down. Hunting should not interrupt a good book.
I enjoy reading West Virginia history, uplifting books by folks like Norman Vincent Peale, or Christian hunters sharing their thoughts while sitting high up in a deer stand. Which is probably an oxymoron to read about hunting from a deer stand while hunting from a deer stand. I actually spend more time sitting in that stand while not hunting — year round. It is located low in a big bowl nestled amongst mountains all around and hay fields below. Two meandering creeks merging into one. Quiet.
The black paint has long ago flaked off the stainless steel and when the sun shines on it there is a bright reflection. If I am out walking at night and there is a bright moon, the moonlight on the stand becomes a beacon in the forest. While working on fencing, or on long walks picking up sticks from the hay field, I find that stand too inviting to pass by. I know I am about to get behind in my efforts when there is always something to do, but climbing up into that stand just gives me a fresh perspective. A chance to let the world slow down and be part of the forest. If there is a breeze, the tree gently moves with the breeze, the stand moves with the tree, you move with the tree, you are part of the tree, you are part of the breeze. Your soul moves with the breeze.
Spiritual based books give you a fresh perspective of hope, joy, and optimism when everyday there is so much chaos, suffering and dread. Everyone needs a fresh perspective to rejuvenate their soul. A good book and a deer stand anytime of the year is a wonderful way to rejuvenate your soul.
