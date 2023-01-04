Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Seasons Greetings. This is my yearly Christmas card to all of you who read my missives from the farm. My Christmas card is always tongue-in-cheek, harking back to when people would send long notes with their Christmas cards extolling all the wonderful things that happened to their family in the past year. Mother would open one and say to my dad, “Richard, here’s another one.” What incredible lives other people have. It was much like social media today but, alas, I don’t participate, so it’s hard to be jealous if I stay focused on making those close to me happy.

Another wonderful year of more money than we could spend in a Walmart when the blue light flashes. Maybe I’m thinking of K-Mart. Maybe I’m thinking of when we actually had money and when inflation, gas prices, and a general feeling of malaise were not overwhelming. Our lavish spending now is on diesel and grits.

Guest columnist Richard Lackey can be reached at richard.t.lackey@gmail.com.

