Seasons Greetings. This is my yearly Christmas card to all of you who read my missives from the farm. My Christmas card is always tongue-in-cheek, harking back to when people would send long notes with their Christmas cards extolling all the wonderful things that happened to their family in the past year. Mother would open one and say to my dad, “Richard, here’s another one.” What incredible lives other people have. It was much like social media today but, alas, I don’t participate, so it’s hard to be jealous if I stay focused on making those close to me happy.
Another wonderful year of more money than we could spend in a Walmart when the blue light flashes. Maybe I’m thinking of K-Mart. Maybe I’m thinking of when we actually had money and when inflation, gas prices, and a general feeling of malaise were not overwhelming. Our lavish spending now is on diesel and grits.
We’re back to attending grandchildren’s events, like Allie’s dancing. At 3 years old, you kind of have to wonder what the teacher’s intent was, other than extracting ticket sales and cute little outfit money. It’s still exciting to see your granddaughter pliéing and pirouetting across the stage with a bunch of other little girls who are trying to do the same, just not always at the same time or in the same direction.
The grandsons run cross country on their school teams. You drop them off, pay for a ticket, get your senior citizen discount, and watch them mill around with a hundred other kids. Then, some guy fires a digital starting pistol, if that ain’t the silliest noise, and off they go into the distance, never to be seen again. Or maybe it just feels like that.
The parents and grandparents then mill around until someone shouts, “Here they come.” First in view is the one kid who is just a machine. That one’s going to get a scholarship. Then, the rest come into view. They are so strung out in capability that they run jauntily on by for about 5 minutes. So you wait for yours to come along and cheer at the top of your lungs, then go back to watch the young mommies in similar outfits as their children. Now, I know the draw for all the grandfathers. They eventually show again to finish, wet and sick. Hope they don’t mind riding home in the bed of the pickup.
Eleven beautiful calves went to market, and we lost three tires on the cattle hauler on the way home. The cost of 4 new tires was the same amount someone paid for one of our calves. You farm until all the money runs out. The cattle graze for a while; they lay in the sun for a while. Repeat day in, day out, month in, month out. Their biggest excitement is when the bull gets interested. Maybe we are all cattle, just better dressed and housed.
I miss Covid so much. We lived at the farm full-time. Nobody, other than Suzanne, tried to hug me. Not the first cold or sign of flu. Just the mountains, hollers, fields, creeks, and wildlife. My beautiful spouse 24 hours a day. Maybe this is what God intended for us, not the traffic, the work stress, governments, the endless race to accumulate. Then, attorneys, doctors, and taxes take it all. I will miss winter mornings pitchforking hay in the feed barn, instead of spearing big round bales into feeders and driving away, the calves slipping through the bars to sleep in the hay and back again to their mothers when hungry.
I spent more time working this year. It’s great to help people and organizations again. Last year, it was Rustoleum. Paint as pay. This year is Clearon, who makes the chemicals that you use to keep the PH right if you have a pool. I have no use of pool pellets as pay, so I hope they have legal tender. Industry needs a lot of help, and it feels like they are running out of people who want to be part of actually producing something in America.
Daddy moved out of the house he built for him and mother. It was emotionally jolting and difficult to go through everything, sorting through family members’ homes, friends’ homes, charitable groups, and the Kershaw County scenic landfill, where my little sister and I locked ourselves out of the truck. Interesting how, if you don’t come out after a while, they come looking for you, assuming you are going through the trash. I’m not above that. I needed something to do while waiting for a key. My little sister was so mad to see the recycle trucks unloading all that valuable recycling right in there with the rest of the refuse from our lives. The dream to do your small part to save the planet dashed. It was very rewarding being together as a family during a really tough life event for daddy. It was pretty emotional for us. A piece of me seems missing though. The house sold quickly, but the new owner died shortly afterwards. Hope the check cleared.
Enough about some of the interesting events in our lives over the past year. I am sure yours were more eventful and wonderful, and I am happy for you. Life is about events. They are the exclamation points in the sentences of our lives. So hopefully Christmas this year is a grand exclamation point after a year of wonderful sentences, paragraphs, and chapters of your life.
“Hark the Herald Angels Sing, Glory to the newborn King!”