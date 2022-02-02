Being in a funeral home recently and walking past the room where they have all the caskets where loved ones attempt to make decisions while overwhelmed with grief set me to thinking. I have participated in this selection only once and I guess I really did not add much because other family members were really making the decision and I was along for that terrible ride. I had no idea that caskets cost so much. You’re surrounded by them in this small room with a serious looking fellow offering to help guide you to what is going to be your loved one’s final resting place.
You look around and see some quite simple wooden ones that are intended for cremations to some that are quite impressive in their shiny metal opulence. Through tears and emotions you have to make a decision. I did not realize just how expensive they are and the subtle pressure to put your loved one in the best. You could bury me in a used car and it would be cheaper than most of them. It seems like the worst time in life to make a decision.
There are articles today about “green” funerals where your body is turned into compost or something and then can be used for fertilizer. Some people keep urns of their cremated loved ones. Some people scatter their loved one’s ashes where they loved to be — maybe the ocean, a mountain top, their yard. One recent article offered that we as a society need to think about all the ground we are covering up with cemeteries that we could better use that land for the living. This is very apparent as you fly up from or down into any city in the world. Just look and think about it. But who am I to judge the past or what decisions people make today? It can be argued that cemeteries are indeed for the living family members.
We have three cemeteries on our farms and who knows how many other burials there might have been over the ages. There are large mounds of rocks scattered all through these hills. Some are rocks piled up along flats high on hill sides that must have been placed there to get them out of a farmer’s field but who puts a field way up there? Native Americans inhabited these hills and valleys long before we did. We find arrowheads in the fields and there are 2 large Indian mounds on nearby farms as evidence of their existence here. Perhaps these are theirs? I’m not very superstitious but if we are bulldozing in these areas we leave them be. Whether they are burial sites or a just a farm family’s large pile of rocks they are testaments to people before us of their really hard work — family members long ago wanting to make sure animals did not dig up their dead or it was the best they could do to commemorate their final resting place or it was a farm family who worked so hard to clear the land so they could eat. Who am I to disturb them? I like to point them out to the grandchildren and ask them why do you think there are piles of rocks in the woods? When alone, I like to sit among them and ponder.
I am seriously rethinking where I want to be planted. I love a hot fire in the fireplace but the thought of being reduced to ashes is not appealing, especially the being burned part. It is comforting to know where my grandparents and my mother are buried and to visit. However, if my spirit is going to remain somewhere until our Lord returns I think I might want to be somewhere I have spent a lot of time and surrounded by nature that is far from the jarring sounds of industry and commerce. I think I want to be buried under a bunch of rocks high on a hillside. Our daughter and grandchildren will remember and maybe visit but generations thereafter will have no interest. But those that take a long walk in the woods may very well ponder about that pile of rocks they came across. Maybe someone will wonder enough to sit and ponder.
After tearing down the late 1800’s Barrett farm house and the cellar house, we have a very large number of hand chiseled sandstone that were steps, house foundation, fireplaces, chimneys and cellar walls. You cannot replicate these today unless you are exceedingly wealthy and if you were you would probably use the new manufactured substitutes that are perfect but without soul. Not ones that show the grit, determination and brute force to acquire them, the tedious and delicate human effort to cut them to fit an intended location, and the enormous effort to erect these stone structures without hydraulics. They are sweat and blood. They are perseverance. Run your fingers over the chiseled marks and ponder.
These stones have become quite valuable to some. At farm auctions you sometimes see a few for sale and they will go for hundreds of dollars. If you like jigsaw puzzles there are stones here you could piece back together to build two 30-foot high fireplaces and chimneys. There are 30 or 40 cellar stones that are over a foot square and are anywhere from 2 to 6-feet long. I really don’t want any of them to leave the farm. I hope we can find some use for them. I offered to our daughter I am thinking about bulldozing off a flat spot high on a point on the new farm and placing a lot of the big ones up there, perhaps in a circle.
I joked maybe arranging them kind of like Stonehenge. She asked why. I suggested that I might like to be buried in the middle and since the farm will now be protected for at least the next 125 years, that might be a good place to be buried. She offered it sounded more like a shrine. Yes, she is funny and witty.
So how is my desired way to be buried any different from the folks long ago that piled up a bunch of rocks? I’ll go ahead and dig a big hole with our excavator, arrange the rocks the way I want them and cover it up with some metal panels. When it comes time, remove the metal panels, drop me in, sing a few hymns, use the excavator to bury me and sit on the large hand chiseled sandstones and enjoy the peace, quiet and the breeze blowing through the trees. Come back when you can, sit and ponder. I will still be here til the rapture then we can sit together.