The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will equip deputies with body and dash cams.
Kanawha County Commissioners unanimously approved the move Thursday. It will take eight months to a year and cost about $1 million, including hiring a staff member or transferring a deputy to oversee use of the equipment, Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said.
“There’s a bunch of moving parts to that,” Crawford said. “By the time we get them ordered, get them in, we’ve got to train the training, we got to create the policy. There’s a lot of legwork to be done really before we even get them.”
Crawford told the Gazette-Mail body cameras are a good idea because they can capture a lot of evidence and provide transparency. Commission President Kent Carper cited transparency and protecting deputies and the public among reasons to proceed with cameras.
“I think the majority of everybody that we’ve talked to [are in favor of cameras],” Crawford said. “We’ve reached out to the Deputy Sheriffs Association, a lot of rank-and-file people.”
Asked why the department is just now getting the cameras, the chief deputy pointed to the cost and the advancement in technology.
“The technology is so much greater now,” Crawford said, “you have an in-car camera to go with the body camera and they mirror, they go together. That’s something that’s different, with the technology and the companies. The technology has really gotten much better.”
The department has been testing the cameras with two units for the past few months, Crawford said.
“There’s a lot of work to be done, but I think, when we get the finished product, we’re gonna be a lot better off and the citizens are going to be safer,” Crawford said. “The deputies are going to be safer.”
Commissioner Ben Salango said he’d talked to deputies who are in favor of cameras.
“The only downside is cost, but I think there is a significant cost to not doing it,” Salango said. “So, I’m 100% in favor.”
Commissioner Lance Wheeler said since he was elected, body and dash cams have been a priority.
“And when you say that, the public thinks it’s anti-police officer comment, and it’s not,” Wheeler said. “These are important to protect our police officers, not just the public with transparency.”
The county can pay for the body cams a few ways, including with federal American Rescue Plan money, Carper said.
A final rule issued last year by the U.S. Treasury Department says communities where crime has increased due to the pandemic may use coronavirus relief money for “technology and equipment to support law enforcement response.”
“It clearly is eligible,” Carper said. “We’ve looked at that. More importantly, our lawyers have looked at it, and this absolutely makes it eligible. Having said that, if we can find alternative grants and other sources that’ll help us be able to use ARPA money for additional activity.”
The Sheriff’s Office last year unsuccessfully applied for state money to cover the costs of body cams, Carper said. The county plans to seek federal money and ask state officials to reconsider.
•••
The county commission filed a lawsuit Thursday against a company and the driver of a tractor-trailer that crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike in August, spilling a chemical that killed thousands of fish in Paint Creek. Dennis West, Gadsden, Gaillard and West LLC and Innospec Active Chemicals LLC are named in the suit.
The crash happened at the 62-mile marker at Pax, Fayette County. The truck was carrying more than 4,500 gallons of alkyl dimethylamine, a cleaning agent, when the driver lost control and the rig jackknifed and crossed the barrier wall.
West was charged with driving under the influence. The spill caused a fish kill in nine miles of Paint Creek.
County commissioners had said they would sue if West and his lawyer did not submit a remediation plan to the county planning office. Carper said Thursday they submitted a plan to “monitor” the creek. The plan does not cover remediation, according to the suit.
The lawsuit has been assigned to Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit.
A call to an attorney representing West and the company was not immediately returned Friday.
The commission also asked the West Virginia Regional Tech Park to return $750,000 it had previously contributed to improve Building C at the park. When Tech Park officials asked for the money, they told commissioners it was to get Matric, a nonprofit chemical and advanced software firm, in the building.
Since then, Matric was sold to AVN, a for-profit, employee-owned company.
Matt Ballard, chief executive officer and executive director of the Tech Park, told commissioners he was unaware of the acquisition at the time officials requested the money. He said the money would have gone to the project, not the company that occupies the building.
Commissioners conceded that Tech Park officials didn’t know about the acquisition when the money was requested.
“But Matric knew,” Salango said. “You’re telling me Matric didn’t know that they weren’t going to be around on Jan. 19?”
Also Thursday, the commission approved hiring Christopher Settles as deputy county attorney, replacing Andrew Gunno, who was previously deputy county manager and assistant county attorney. Settles has practiced law since 2011 and recently worked as Geico’s managing attorney, County Manager Jennifer Herrald said. Settles will be paid $142,500 annually.
Also Thursday, the commission approved funding requests:
- of up to $14,000 for emergency repairs to the Rand Community Center.
- from EnAct, $13,000 for a work camp project.
- of $67,412 to the West Dunbar Public Service District for debt owed to the Dunbar Sanitary Board.
- of $6,700 for the Sissonville Multipurpose Center Association for necessary repairs to the building.
- from the Fix ’Em Clinic, $50,000 for its low-cost spay and neuter program.