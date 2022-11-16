The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is looking for homes for nearly 20 dogs that were likely dumped at a South Charleston ballfield.
Nineteen dogs — one mother dog and 18 puppies — were brought to be shelter Thursday after being found at a ballfield on Sand Plant Road, said Sarah Tolley, community engagement manager for the Humane Association.
“From the looks of it, they were dumped,” Tolley said. “Because that’s too many to be just running as a pack and ending up at a ballfield.”
She added that the woman who found the dogs said they seemed to be confused and unfamiliar with their surroundings.
Tolley said the dogs are probably from multiple litters. One of the dogs has recently given birth.
“All the puppies are pretty much the same age and size, and there’s no way she had 19 puppies,” Tolley said. “At least I pray she didn’t have to have 19 puppies. So, there was likely another mom involved in that, somehow they both just kind of had their litters very, very close together.”
Tolley said the dogs appear to be healthy.
“They’ve been energetic, friendly, outgoing — everything you could hope for a puppy, really,” she said.
The dogs are already up for adoption. The shelter staff has given them all names with a Thanksgiving dinner themes, including the mother dog, Sweet Potato.
As of Friday morning, 26 applications had been submitted for the dogs.
The addition of nearly 20 dogs came at a time when the shelter is already at capacity level for canines. Tolley said Friday there were 163 dogs and 45 cats. The shelter only has enough kennels for 108 dogs.