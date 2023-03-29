Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Gov. Jim Justice sings the praises of coal during a ceremony to sign bills backed by the coal industry at Appalachian Power’s coal-fired John Amos Plant in Putnam County last week.

 WV Governor’s Office | Submitted

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice signed off on four coal industry-backed bills at Appalachian Power’s coal-fired John Amos Power Plant in Putnam County last Wednesday.

With West Virginia Coal Association leaders on hand, Justice, a coal magnate, made the bills overwhelmingly approved by the state Legislature law after singing the praises of coal two days after a United Nations climate panel released a report urging deep emissions reductions to slow devastating climate change.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

