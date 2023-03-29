CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice signed off on four coal industry-backed bills at Appalachian Power’s coal-fired John Amos Power Plant in Putnam County last Wednesday.
With West Virginia Coal Association leaders on hand, Justice, a coal magnate, made the bills overwhelmingly approved by the state Legislature law after singing the praises of coal two days after a United Nations climate panel released a report urging deep emissions reductions to slow devastating climate change.
The bill-signing ceremony at the Amos plant came the same day as the Governor’s Office announced the death of a coal miner on the job in Barbour County, an incident Justice acknowledged at the ceremony.
Cecil Barker, 62, of Philippi was fatally injured Wednesday morning while working as a surveyor at Century Mining’s Longview Mine in Barbour County, the Governor’s Office said Wednesday afternoon.
“We lost one of our own today,” Justice said at the bill-signing ceremony. Two other surveyors who were traveling with Barker underground to a mining section on a Striker two-seater rubber-tired mantrip when the wreck occurred sustained minor injuries, according to the Governor’s Office, which noted state and federal mine regulators will investigate.
Justice has not yet signed into law House Bill 3270, an industry-backed, miner advocate-opposed bill passed by the Legislature which would cap how much workers and their families could recover in compensation for noneconomic damages like pain and suffering when their employer is found to have deliberately endangered them on the job.
With Coal Association President Chris Hamilton standing over his left shoulder, Justice held up a chunk of coal in his right hand.
“I owe my life to this right here,” Justice said. “I really do. You can’t imagine.”
Justice inherited his coal business empire from his father upon his death in 1993. Justice acknowledged last week his family is looking to sell coal assets to shed debt.
Business magazine Forbes removed the governor from its list of billionaires in 2021 because of his debt.
“Let me say on behalf of the Coal Association how much we appreciate the governor’s leadership, his vision, all the time he devotes to our fossil energies, our coal energy, our coal-fired electric manufacturing,” Hamilton said. “Governor, we just appreciate you so much.”
Among those joining Justice were Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, a 2024 gubernatorial candidate, and Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, one of the coal industry’s most outspoken coal proponents.
Justice signed off on Senate Bill 609, which requires approval from a board Justice rebooted to develop coal plants for any fossil fuel-powered plant to be decommissioned or deconstructed.
SB 609 mandates Public Energy Authority approval for any existing plant fueled by coal, oil or natural gas to be decommissioned or deconstructed. The law drew opposition from Energy Efficient West Virginia, the West Virginia Energy Users Group, a coalition of large industrial energy users, and other ratepayer advocates seeing it as undue interference with market forces driving coal assets to dwindle nationwide.
SB 609 applies even to non-utility plants. Justice has said he reactivated the Public Energy Authority in 2021 in part to develop a “next generation” of coal plants.
“Basically, in a nutshell, what we’re doing here is just saying — it’s just as simple as this — we’re not going to just take some environmental whatever and shut stuff down in West Virginia,” Justice said. “We’re just not going to do it. We’re going to have our Public Energy Authority, which is our wisdom now in place ... we’re not going to allow that without their approval.”
A 2020 analysis from the financial advisory firm Lazard estimated the ongoing cost of a new solar energy project is $24 to $32 per megawatt hour, $10 to $16 less per megawatt hour than the cost to operate an existing coal-fired power plant.
But Justice signed into law HB 3482, which requires state officials to identify economically viable sites for coal electric generation projects, an increasingly uneconomic enterprise.
The last coal-fired power plant 100 megawatts or greater built in the United States as of November came online in 2013, according to the federal Energy Information Administration.
Coal comprised 91% of West Virginia’s electricity generation in 2021, far more than any other state.
West Virginia electric bills have ballooned as the state has clung to coal. State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, according to Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
Justice also signed into law HB 3303, which will reboot the Office of Coalfield Community Development to coordinate federal grant expenses, expand coal assets and come up with an educational program to support the state’s coal industry.
HB 3303 charges the office with “develop[ing] an educational program and policy materials” to “educate the public” about what the legislation says are “economic and societal benefits provided by the coal industry,” including coal-fired electric generation.
Justice also signed off on HB 3308, which in part requires approval from the Public Service Commission, which includes former Mon Power lobbyist Charlotte Lane and longtime former Coal Association President Bill Raney, for a public electric utility to close any electric generating plant or unit.
Under HB 3308, a utility ordered to shut down a plant by another jurisdiction’s regulators would recover costs previously allocated to that jurisdiction from West Virginia customers after a Public Service Commission proceeding and determination the plant or unit should keep operating.
The bill also would authorize state utility regulators to issue financing orders to utilities to allow recovery of certain costs through securitization via consumer rate relief bonds.
Wednesday’s ceremony comes after the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that public and private financing of fossil fuels driving climate change exceed those for climate adaptation and mitigation.
The carbon intensity of West Virginia’s economy — metric tons of energy-related carbon dioxide per dollars of gross domestic product — was second-highest in the country in 2018, behind only Wyoming and nearly as much as Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania combined.