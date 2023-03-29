Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Four education bills, including a version of the Third Grade Success Act, were signed into law last Tuesday by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

The signings took place with a host of legislators present at Leon Elementary in Mason County, where Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Amy Grady, R-Mason, works as a teacher.

