West Virginia’s 2023 regular legislative session has yielded its first two laws, both of which came about after the Senate passed them before making the text of the bills public.
Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bills 161 and 162 into law Tuesday, 12 days after the Senate passed them without allowing opportunity for public review.
The bills expand the powers of the state Division of Natural Resources.
SB 161 allows the division to sell, lease or dispose of property under division control when it’s deemed obsolete or no longer needed. SB 162 allows the DNR to lease state-owned pore spaces in certain areas for carbon sequestration.
The Senate suspended state constitutional rules last week requiring that bills be read on three separate days before passing 25 bills in the first two days of the legislative session, including the two DNR-focused bills the Senate approved unanimously on Jan. 12.
Article VI of the West Virginia Constitution requires that a bill be “fully and distinctly read” on three different days in both the Senate and the House of Delegates “unless in case of urgency” — an exception requiring 80% of members present to suspend the rule.
Republicans hold 31 of 34 Senate seats, giving them the power to suspend the rule in any party-line vote.
Other bills passed by the Senate in the first two days of the session were approved on the Senate floor moments after they were introduced without committee consideration. Bills weren’t put into the Legislature’s bills system until after they were introduced on the floor, giving the public only seconds to review a wide range of legislation before the Senate approved it.
Senate communications director Jacque Bland said a technical issue prevented the text of SBs 161 and 162 from transferring over to the Legislature’s website when they were introduced on the floor.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, defended suspending constitutional rules to fast-track the bills, noting most of them passed the Senate by wide margins in 2021 or 2022 before failing later.
SBs 161 and 162 were not among those bills.
The House of Delegates approved the bills last week by overwhelming margins. James Bailey, secretary of the Department of Commerce under which the DNR is housed, had endorsed them before the House Judiciary Committee.
The Senate concurred with minor changes the House made to the bills last week, advancing them to Justice’s desk. Both laws are effective from passage.
SB 162 prompted the majority of discussion in legislative discussions between the two bills on their way to passage. That law allows the DNR’s director, with Department of Commerce approval, to lease state-owned pore spaces underlying state forests, natural and scenic areas, and wildlife management areas under division control for carbon sequestration. The director is prohibited from leasing state-owned pore spaces underlying land that is designated as state parks.
Proponents of SB 162 have sided with Bailey in saying the measure could support the state’s momentum in a hydrogen energy and economic development hub competition the state and partners are in.
The West Virginia-led Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, which calls itself ARCH2, is pursuing support for hydrogen hubs provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021. The Department of Energy opened a $7 billion funding opportunity in September to create hydrogen hubs nationwide.
The coalition of dozens of entities across Appalachia said earlier this month that the U.S. Department of Energy has encouraged it to submit a full application — a blessing it bestowed to fewer than half of the 79 entities that submitted concept papers.
West Virginia officials partnered with the nation’s largest natural gas producer, an Ohio science and technology development nonprofit, an Illinois energy research firm, and a Bridgeport energy technology consulting firm to create the regional hydrogen hub last year. The project has since gained support from the governors of Kentucky, Ohio and Maryland.
The state, EQT Corp., Battelle, GTI Energy and Allegheny Science & Technology teamed up to establish the hub, regional business and political leaders announced in September.
Members of the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub have touted “blue hydrogen” as a reliable energy solution. Blue hydrogen is derived mainly from breaking methane into hydrogen and carbon dioxide.
Hydrogen, which is light and has the highest energy per mass of any fuel, is viewed as key in the energy transition away from fossil fuels that drive climate change.
But environmentalists have said blue hydrogen isn’t actually clean hydrogen.
Researchers from Cornell and Stanford universities found in a study published last year that greenhouse gas emissions from the production of blue hydrogen are “quite high,” especially due to leaked methane.
Methane has a 100-year global warming potential of 28 to 36 times that of carbon dioxide, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The study found the greenhouse gas footprint of blue hydrogen is more than 20% larger than burning natural gas or coal for heat and about 60% larger than burning diesel oil for heat.
Many green energy advocates fear that committing to carbon capture technology deployment could lock the U.S. into climate and environment-damaging fossil fuel infrastructure.
Bailey said he couldn’t say whether pipelines would be required or how much money the state could make from leasing pore space.
“The market is still developing,” Bailey said.
Under SB 162, the DNR director also may directly award a pore space lease when secretaries of the departments of Commerce and Economic Development certify that the lease is a required component of an economic development project.
Blue hydrogen is supported by carbon capture and storage technology that is as yet unproven at commercial scale.
Carbon capture, use and sequestration is an umbrella term for technology that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and uses it to create products or store it permanently underground. Such technology retrofits commercial power plants to mitigate coal and gas asset emissions.
SB 162 follows last year’s House Bill 4491, a law that set up a state regulatory program for underground carbon dioxide storage, and established permit guidelines for drilling injection wells and sequestering the carbon. HB 4491 clarified that pore space rights belong to the surface owner.
Bailey told the House Judiciary Committee SB 161 would remedy a DNR inability to grant right-of-way access to adjoining property owners, convey property to a public service district to facilitate a project, and pursue economic development projects with potential partners interested in unused property that isn’t a state park or state forest.