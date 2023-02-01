Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Fast-tracked bills become law

West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, oversees the body’s passage of Senate Bills 161 and 162, expanding the powers of the Division of Natural Resources. Gov. Jim Justice signed the bills into law Tuesday.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

West Virginia’s 2023 regular legislative session has yielded its first two laws, both of which came about after the Senate passed them before making the text of the bills public.

Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bills 161 and 162 into law Tuesday, 12 days after the Senate passed them without allowing opportunity for public review.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. Reach him at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you