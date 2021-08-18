Hamlin, WV (25523)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 83F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.