DANVILLE — A Julian man was arrested and charged in relation to the theft of a UHaul truck in Kanawha County.
Bristen Keith Adkins, 24, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle after he was pulled over while driving the stolen truck, according to a criminal complaint prepared by Cpl. J.A. Fankhauser with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
The complaint states that the officer pulled the truck over on Hopkins Avenue in Danville after observing a faulty headlight, and while approaching the vehicle, identified the smell of marijuana coming from the truck.
Both the accused and the passenger had suspended operators licenses for unpaid citations, and they could not provide the rental agreement for the truck, according to the complaint.
The report further states that after placing the men in handcuffs, Fankhauser conducted a probable cause search on the truck and discovered, inside a Crown Royal bag, a plastic bag containing a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana; in a separate bag, he recovered a cylinder vial containing three hydrochloride tablets along with a plastic bag containing a pink, powdery substance and two clear, plastic, Ziploc-style bags.
The officer also recovered a .22-caliber revolver and a 12-guage shotgun inside the truck. After placing the firearms and the Crown Royal bags in the patrol vehicle, the report states that Adkins advised the officer that the items were his.
As of press time, Adkins was held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.