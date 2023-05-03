HAMLIN — Lincoln County’s Commissioners hired Judy Johnson as county administrator at their phone conference meeting on April 26.
Johnson previously served as the county administrator from 2009 to 2013, when she was placed on administrative leave before finally being terminated, during the time Lincoln County Commissioner Thomas Ramey, Lincoln County Sheriff Jerry Bowman and County Clerk Donald Whitten were under investigation for the absentee voter fraud scheme from the 2010 Primary Election.
Ramey was charged and pleaded guilty to one count of lying to an FBI agent in connection with the scheme. Bowman was charged with falsifying more than 100 absentee ballot applications for voters who had no legal basis to vote absentee and was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, along with three years probation. Whitten was charged and plead guilty to making a false statement and was sentenced to 18 months in prison and three years probation.
In 2015, Mark Atkinson and Jeff Stevens represented Johnson in a wrongful discharge suit filed against the Lincoln County Commission. County commissioners K.K. Matthews, Charles Vance and Charles McCann alleged there had been problems with possible “extensive exploitation” of her time keeping, annual leave, sick leave and overtime, according to the Lincoln Journal.
Johnson sued all three commissioners, although dropped McCann eventually from the lawsuit.
The case was settled in May 2015 on the eve of the trial. Johnson was awarded $500,000, including court costs, attorney fees and $75,000 in back pay.