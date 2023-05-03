Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — Lincoln County’s Commissioners hired Judy Johnson as county administrator at their phone conference meeting on April 26.

Johnson previously served as the county administrator from 2009 to 2013, when she was placed on administrative leave before finally being terminated, during the time Lincoln County Commissioner Thomas Ramey, Lincoln County Sheriff Jerry Bowman and County Clerk Donald Whitten were under investigation for the absentee voter fraud scheme from the 2010 Primary Election.

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

