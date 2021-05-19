HAMLIN — Christopher Alan Adkins said one thing he saw a need for in the area was a good barber shop.
“Where I’m from, it needs a shop,” Adkins said. “Lincoln County, Hamlin has needed a good barber shop. Someone new, up and coming, that’s went to school recently.”
At 29, Adkins has stepped in to address that need by opening Jack of all Fades at the corner of Sycamore Ave. in Hamlin.
Adkins said it’s a good feeling to own his own business and to be able to plan for a long future in the area.
“This is my first time owning my own shop, my own business, the whole shebang,” Adkins said. “The whole basis is growing for the future. I have my own business, where I make money for myself and I can hire people for myself and it just, for me I want to do this for the rest of my life so it’s a better outcome to have my own place.”
Adkins has plans to expand and add more chairs into the shop within the next couple of years, with his girlfriend who also does hair set to join him in the shop soon.
Jack of all Fades opened in April and Adkins said the community is already keeping him busy.
“My first week, it was about two or three a day,” Adkins said. “And then that Friday 10 or 12 people came in. And it’s been about like that since. Everybody’s starting to notice.”
Adkins said he has cut hair professionally for five years since graduating from Carver Career Center, but he’s been practicing since he was in high school.
“I always wanted to get into it,” Adkins said. “The creative side of working, making a living at something I enjoy. I always cut my buddies’ hair growing up in high school, stuff like that. It’s just something I really thought I would be good at and it just worked out.”
Adkins said it has felt good being able to invest in his community in this way by opening his shop.
“I’ve done this for five years,” Adkins said. “I’ve wanted to own my own place and give my home a barber shop, where I came from it hasn’t had a place. I already know everybody, and I’m already busy.”
Appointments are currently available, but Adkins does also accept walk-ins. Learn more the business by searching for their page on Facebook.