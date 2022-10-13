Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20221019-cvn-thompson.jpg
Buy Now

CHARLESTON — An investiture ceremony for United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia William S. Thompson was held on Oct. 13 at the Robert C. Byrd U.S. Courthouse in Charleston.

The Boone County resident took the oath of office in October 2021 as President Joseph Biden announced Thompson’s nomination on Aug. 10 of that year.

Recommended for you