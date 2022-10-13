CHARLESTON — An investiture ceremony for United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia William S. Thompson was held on Oct. 13 at the Robert C. Byrd U.S. Courthouse in Charleston.
The Boone County resident took the oath of office in October 2021 as President Joseph Biden announced Thompson’s nomination on Aug. 10 of that year.
According to organizers, the investiture ceremony was delayed for 14 months due to COVID-19 precautions.
Thompson addressed attendees and thanked his family for their support and those who served as mentors throughout his career while recognizing his staff.
“I think as a U.S. Attorney or as a prosecutor, one shouldn’t just focus on numbers and prosecutions,” he said. “We should focus on making our communities safer, more secure and hold people accountable for their actions.”
As U.S. Attorney, Thompson is the top-ranking law enforcement official in the Southern District of West Virginia and he oversees a staff of over 30 attorneys and over 40 non-attorney personnel located in offices in Charleston, Huntington and Beckley.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said that there was a time that he wasn’t sure that Thompson’s drug court initiatives were right for West Virginia.
But that changed.
“The way you dove into that and the lives you saved and changed and transformed and (work with) families and the economy to keep it moving as we have an epidemic going on and we have to face it straight up and you did,” Manchin said. “On behalf of a grateful state, there is a good fight that you are fighting.”
Manchin added, “Will and I go back quite a ways, I was able…I was proud as a new governor to be able to appoint Will in his position (judge).”
Prior to this office, Thompson was a circuit court judge in West Virginia’s 25th Judicial Circuit within Boone and Lincoln counties. He was appointed to that position in 2007 and re-elected in 2008 and 2016. Thompson presided over several treatment courts, including the first family treatment court in West Virginia.
As a young attorney, Thompson practiced law at the law firm of Cook and Cook in Boone County. He was born in Charleston and raised in Madison. He earned a degree in civil engineering from West Virginia University and a law degree from West Virginia University College of Law.