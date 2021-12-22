FORT GAY — Southern WV Community & Technical College has a new CDL program and a new instructor to go with it.
Educated at Morehead State University, Jeff Trout has worked at Appalachian Regional Healthcare for the last 31 years. Ending his tenure as transportation manager, Trout says he is thrilled to be educating future drivers through the new CDL program at Southern.
Trout is a lifelong resident of Pike County, Kentucky. The mountains are home to him, his wife of 33 years, Sonja, and their two sons. His move to education is steeped in family tradition. His mom started her teaching career right here in a two-room schoolhouse.
Trout says he knows how crucial this program is to both the local and national workforce.
“I will do my absolute best to make sure these students enter this competitive job market with all the needed knowledge and skills to shine,” he said.
Trout says the move to Southern has been a smooth one.
“The faculty and staff have gone above and beyond in making my transition seamless,” Trout said. “We’re building something new here and I look forward to furthering great relationships with my colleagues and students.”
“I couldn’t be more excited about this program,” President Dr. Pamela Alderman said. “Jeff is a perfect fit for us. This program is going to make a big impact for so many students.”
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.