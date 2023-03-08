Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture is making funding available for agricultural producers and forest landowners nationwide to participate in voluntary conservation programs and adopt climate-smart practices.

The Inflation Reduction Act provided an additional $19.5 billion over five years for climate smart agriculture through several of the conservation programs that USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service implements. These additional investments are estimated to help hundreds of thousands of farmers and ranchers apply conservation to millions of acres of land.

