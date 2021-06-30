CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council again discussed the Lincoln Public Service District and its failing water tank at Alum Creek during its June meeting.
The council had previously tabled discussion of funding for a full tank replacement during its May meeting, citing the ongoing investigation by the West Virginia Public Service Commission as well as unresolved compliance issues.
Jonathan Carpenter, principal-in-charge with Thrasher, was advised at the May meeting that an emergency funding request for repairs to the tank could be filed, which he did before the June meeting.
Wayne Morgan, executive director of the council, said Thursday a decision on the application had been delayed because more information was needed.
“Some additional information was requested from the accountant, which I got a few minutes ago,” Morgan said. “There were some funds in an account, and we needed to check with the account before a binding commitment would be issued. So, hopefully, in the next couple of days, a binding commitment will be issued.”
As of press deadlines, the binding commitment letter for the repairs had not yet been issued.
The tank at Alum Creek is over 50 years old, and previous attempts at repair have all failed. It is the main tank that serves Lincoln PSD.
There is another active complaint with the commission detailing property damage reportedly suffered by a resident living near the Alum Creek tank. This complaint was filed in April. There is also damage to a roadway in the area — believed to be caused by runoff from the tank — that has since been filled with gravel in hopes of mitigating the issue.
Staff released a memo June 10 requesting the commission declare the district as a “distressed utility” because of the ongoing issues. Jonathan Fowler, who is both with the commission and the council, detailed this process during the June 22 meeting.
“Lincoln is at the Public Service Commission under the failed and distressed utilities act,” Fowler said. “Staff’s issued their additional memorandums. Our recommendations, both from engineering and financial, was that Lincoln is not a failed utility but that they are a distressed utility and staff is recommending that the commission put them under some sort of monitored plan of improvement.”
Recommendations from this plan included:
- The district should be required to prepare a detailed corrective-action plan addressing all the deficiencies identified in the engineering report, to be filed with the commission within 60 days.
- The district should be required to develop a detailed water-loss-control plan to be filed within six months.
- The district should not pursue any further line-extension projects until improvements are made.
- The district should be required to repair the Alum Creek tank by July 12.
- The district should designate one qualified staff member to be responsible for all water quality and routine regulatory compliance matters.
- The district should abandon the current board-controlled management structure and instead have a strong general manager supported by supervisors.
- Going forward, the board should act in an oversight role as opposed to a day-to-day management role.
- The district board should conduct a review of workplace culture and employee practices and policies.
Fowler said the district does seem to be working to make progress on these problems. He also emphasized that the memo submitted by himself and other staff members were simply recommendations, and there is no guarantee of what the commission will ultimately decide.
“I’ll just reiterate that these are only staff’s recommendations,” Fowler said. “They don’t always listen to us.”
Susan Small, communications director for the commission, said earlier this month that there is no timeline for a final decision in the case and that an announcement could be made at any time.