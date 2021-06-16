HAMLIN — What’s the Scoop, a new ice cream shop, has opened in Hamlin.
Owners Lakin and Tom Patten started their venture when they opened All That an’ More earlier this year in March. What’s the Scoop is housed within the same building.
“We wanted something to bring people in,” Tom said. “There was nothing like that around.”
The shop currently offers 24 different flavors, and also features confections made with homemade ingredients from other Lincoln County residents.
“Karen McComas makes the strawberry stuff that goes into the Strawberry Delight,” Lakin said.
The Pattens said their plans don’t stop with what they’ve already done, as they’re continuing to work to add more offerings to their space.
“We will be expanding,” Lakin said. “We’re going to be adding in a gun and sports shop in the next year.”
Tom added, “We might do a sub shop too, subs and soups. More in the fall.”
Lakin said while this transition may come in the fall, they would also continue to offer ice cream during that time as well and look at the possibility of offering local pastries.
Lakin said she and her husband became business owners because they wanted to invest back into their local community.
“We want to help get some revenue back into town,” Lakin said. “It’s amazing the support that we have. I knew we were very supported, but I don’t think I realized just how much. We’re thankful.”
Tom added, “It was shocking to see what we’ve sold and gone through, the different amount of faces we’ve seen from all over — not just Lincoln County, but surrounding counties people have stopped in. We’re thankful for the support from the community.”
The Pattens also commended their staff, all local, who work in the shop part-time.
“We have a really good group of girls who work there too in the evenings and weekends,” Lakin said. “They’re a big part of it too, of helping us do what we do.”
The owners said that their building was once occupied by McJunkin Corporation and was used to store pipes and fittings for that company. One story of local lore says that in the 1950s, politicians used the back room as a “vote buying” operation where they traded bottles of liquor for votes.
Specials and store hours are available at https://www.facebook.com/groups/411796589907128.