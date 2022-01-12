Huntington welcomes first baby of new year HD Media Jan 12, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 2 Kaylee Christian gave birth to Emmitt Lee Edwards at 9:50 p.m. Jan. 1. Kathy Cosco | Courtesy photos Brandon Edwards became a father to Emmitt Lee Edwards at 9:50 p.m. Jan. 1. Photos courtesy of Kathy Cosco Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUNTINGTON — Emmitt Lee Edwards was born at 9:50 p.m. Jan. 1 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, making him Huntington’s first baby of the new year.Emmitt was born to Kaylee Christian and Brandon Edwards, of Griffithsville, West Virginia, and weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces.Christian and Edwards received a $100 gift card for having the first baby of the year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Election Watch 2022: Campaign filings Huge fourth quarter leads Herd women past FAU, 66-51 CHURCH LISTINGS BACK IN TIME A SALUTE TO THE AMERICAN PRESIDENTS DAY-BY-DAY Boone Co. Sheriff’s Office hires home confinement officer The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State football team Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.