HUNTINGTON — Emmitt Lee Edwards was born at 9:50 p.m. Jan. 1 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, making him Huntington’s first baby of the new year.

Emmitt was born to Kaylee Christian and Brandon Edwards, of Griffithsville, West Virginia, and weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces.

Christian and Edwards received a $100 gift card for having the first baby of the year.

