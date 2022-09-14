SUMERCO — A Huntington man has been charged with multiple counts after police responded to a report of a theft in Sumerco.
Adam Lee Pauley, 25, of Huntington, was charged with grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, and breaking and entering, according to court records.
The charges are outlined in a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court by Senior Trooper T.C. Hurley of the West Virginia State Police in Hamlin.
At about 5 a.m. on Aug. 28, Hurley received a report of a larceny on Ely Fork in Sumerco, according to the complaint. Hurley spoke with the caller on the phone and went to the residence to take a report at 7:30 a.m.
The complainant said she was awakened at 3 a.m. by someone knocking on the door. The woman told police her friend had let Pauley into the residence before she could answer the door, according to the complaint.
The woman told police Pauley wasn’t supposed to be at the residence and she asked him to leave, according to the complaint.
Pauley went out on the porch and the woman waited 15 minutes before checking to make sure he was gone, according to the complaint. When she checked, she saw Pauley had backed her four-wheeler into the road.
The complainant told police she went inside to wake up her husband and then went back outside, where she began chasing down Pauley, according to the complaint. Pauley jumped off of the four-wheeler and began running away on foot, the complaint states. The complainant chased him until he went into a creek.
The woman went back to her house and got her truck in order to chase down Pauley, according to the complaint. When she got in the truck, she noticed her wallet, including $1,000 in cash, was missing. A further check of the residence also revealed a missing impact drill. The woman said Pauley was also wearing her four-wheeler helmet when he ran away, the report states.