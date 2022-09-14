Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

SUMERCO — A Huntington man has been charged with multiple counts after police responded to a report of a theft in Sumerco.

Adam Lee Pauley, 25, of Huntington, was charged with grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, and breaking and entering, according to court records.

