HAMLIN — A Huntington man who police say tried and failed to flee in a police vehicle was charged with several offenses.
Adam Pauley, 24, was charged with escape or attempt to escape, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, receiving/transferring stolen goods, attempting to commit an offense, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court.
Shortly after 7 p.m. on March 11, West Virginia State Police Senior Trooper T.C. Hurley II and Trooper T.A. Chaffin stopped a red Pontiac G6 for a defective muffler at Cobb’s Creek Road and Green Bay Drive in Sod.
WVSP Troop 5 Communications informed the officers that the plate number was reported stolen from South Charleston. The troopers detained Pauley and placed him in the back of a patrol vehicle.
According to the report, the officers found various drug paraphernalia, including cut straws and aluminum foil, as well as 0.5 grams of a powdery substance and 0.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint. The troopers noticed the stereo was loose and found .22-caliber revolver in the dash behind it, the complaint states.
While searching the vehicle, the complaint states, Hurley and Chaffin heard the sound of an engine revving and discovered Pauley had slipped his handcuffs to the front and was attempting to flee in the police vehicle. The officers were able to get Pauley out of the vehicle and secured him once again in the back seat, according to the report.
Bond information for Pauley was unavailable at press time.