Three Republican candidates are running in the May 10 primary to represent the newly drawn District 31 in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
Following the 2020 census, District 31 encompasses southwestern Lincoln, northern Logan and western Boone counties in southern West Virginia. Three candidates are running for the seat — Margitta Mazzocchi, Jill Barker and Haskel Boytek.
Mazzocchi currently serves in the House of Delegates, representing District 24 under the previous 2010 census district map. Her term ends Dec. 1, 2022, which is the date the general election winner will assume office.
Margitta MazzocchiMargitta Mazzocchi was born in Stolberg, Germany, and has lived in Logan County for more than two decades since emigrating to the United States. Along with her husband, Eugene, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, the two have operated several local businesses in the Chapmanville area, and she is a member of the National Rifle Association, the West Virginia Citizen’s Defense League and the Kiwanis Club of Logan.
As a representative of District 24, Mazzocchi was lead sponsor on House Bill 4600, which makes it a felony for a “person in a position of trust” to assault, batter or verbally abuse a child or neglect to report abuse they witness. The bill will go into effect June 10.
Mazzocchi was also a sponsor on House Bill 4556, which requires video and audio recordings in self-contained classrooms. Mazzocchi said that bill, along with HB 4600 and Senate Bill 261, are “part of a trilogy as a solution to the horrible abuse that has happened to several special children during school time.”
Mazzocchi touts her advocacy for much-needed road improvements to county route 5 in Logan County, also known as Harts Creek Mountain.
“Bringing this concern to the informational district meeting in Huntington, I had the agreement from the director of the Department of Highways, Robert Pennington, to come and visit with the people, to see what their concerns were,” Mazzocchi said. “His comment at the meeting was, ‘I have never seen someone that passionate about … roads.’ Later, we had a successful public meeting at Hugh Dingess Grade School — thanks to everybody who showed up and expressed their concerns. Just following up last week, there is progress being made on the mountain road. The DOH is working hard to make our driving safer.”
Mazzocchi said she was also part of a focus group with the Center for Business and Economic Research from Marshall University, and was a sponsor of House Bill 4479, which establishes the Coalfield Communities Grant Facilitation Commission, effective June 8.
Mazzocchi was appointed by the Veterans Committee to write letters and citations pertaining to deceased Private First-Class Zachary Wayne Riffle, who died in a tactical vehicle rollover accident on Jan. 19.
Two bridge naming resolutions — HCR 62, Major Samuel Wilson Rogers Jr. Memorial Bridge, and HCR 4, John B. Short Memorial Bridge — were also accomplished by Mazzocchi.
When asked why she chose to run for re-election, Mazzocchi said she has a dedication to “make West Virginia a better place to live, work and raise a family.”
“During the past two years, I have worked with constituents, agencies and legislators to accomplish this goal, but my work in the legislature is far from over,” Mazzocchi said. “If you have ever listened to discussion and debates on the House floor, it is evident that we need someone who will vote for Logan County conservatives’ values. I am known as a freedom fighter, a delegate of faith and a warrior when it comes to fighting for your choice on health and education issues, and this is not a part-time job for me. As a delegate, my duty continues on when regular House sessions are over.”
Mazzocchi said it is important for constituents to be involved in the process.
“You petition the government — I am the mediator to get your request through the system,” Mazzocchi said. “And, please understand, if you don’t ask you don’t get. So, get involved in what is going on around you and in your communities.”
Jill BarkerJill Barker is a native of Lorado in Logan County, graduating from Man High School in 1996. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Marshall University and has worked in both teaching and school administration roles. She currently lives in Boone County and serves as director of special education for Logan County Schools.
Barker is married to former House of Delegates Rep. Josh Barker, who is the son of the late Chapmanville Mayor Raamie Barker. Jill Barker said being part of a political family and being opinionated herself led her to run for office.
“It’s something that I’ve thought about for awhile, just being involved in a political family and kind of being on the sidelines,” Barker said. “I’ve always been kind of opinionated about things, and when my husband decided not to run this time around, and I knew that we were going through a redistricting, so it was going to be a new district, I don’t know, it just felt like the right time.”
If elected, Barker said, one of her main interests is pursuing more research into rare earth minerals as a means for economic development.
“I know the Legislature had taken it up,” Barker said. “I think it passed the Senate but not the House, I think, but the more I read about it, the more I think it would be a great new industry for our state. It’s a great opportunity for us, and I’m fearful that, like with a lot of things, we will miss the boat. We wait around and don’t take advantage of it when we should.”
Being in the education field, much of Barker’s platform is inspired by it. Barker said the state’s education system needs to focus more on skills for life for workforce development.
As a special education director, Barker said she thinks the state is lacking in resources for both students and adults with disabilities. She said the state’s mental health treatment also has many holes in it, and addressing such issues will strengthen the workforce.
“If we’re meeting the needs of these people, we’re going to be able to help get them on the right track to employment,” Barker said.
Barker said the state needs to harness new skills that were learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are so many more people in this country, in the world, who are now working from home, and they’ve come to enjoy that and look for those jobs,” Barker said. “I know that we have lost teachers who have went to doing online virtual teaching. We do some of that at the state level through the West Virginia Virtual School, but I think we could be much more creative in trying to find ways to tap into those people who are willing to work from home, which we know cuts costs when we do work from home. I think that’s something we need to explore in how we can do that.”
Barker said she doesn’t think the state pays a fair wage in a lot of its industries, such as teaching and police. She said it often results in individuals in those jobs either switching to a private competitor or changing jobs.
“It’s common sense — if you pay people well, you’re going to create a more competitive pool of applicants,” Barker said, “and then you will be able to have a better workforce to pick from.
“I understand that that takes money and things like that,” Barker added, “but we keep just putting Band-Aids on everything, like with PEIA. We just keep putting Band-Aids on it and trying to kick the bucket down the road instead of trying to address the real issues.”
Haskel BoytekHaskel Boytek, of Chapmanville, could not be reached for interview by print deadline. According to his personal Facebook page, which he uses for campaign purposes, Boytek has worked for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Diamond Shamrock/Arch Minerals, the Amherst Coal Company and Zapata Coal at Sharples.
Boytek also studied mine management at the University of Pikeville, according to his Facebook.
In a post made on his Facebook page last week, Boytek outlined his platform as upholding the Constitution, fighting for West Virginia energy jobs, repealing taxation and fees on West Virginians, protecting healthcare privacy and freedom, promoting education, promoting tourism and creating ancillary jobs to support coal and energy, among other items.