The Ranger VFD Fire Fest on June 11 drew a crowd of hundreds and helped raise money for the Guyan River Volunteer Fire Department, while recognizing all the departments who responded to a wildfire March 30 in Ranger.
RANGER — While it wasn’t on fire, the Ranger VFD Fire Fest on June 11 at Ranger Park did create some hot times.
Featuring a car show, concessions, music and merriment, the celebration drew hundreds of people and made hundreds of dollars for the Guyan River Volunteer Fire Department.
The event was organized by the Ranger Improvement Committee as a way to raise funds for the fire department and recognize all of the departments that responded to a wildfire March 30 that destroyed hundreds of acres and threatened structures in the area, committee member Donna Martin said.
From 4 p.m. until after dark, participants enjoyed the wonderful weather and the type of entertainment only a hometown event can provide.
The Guyan River Volunteer Fire Department demonstrated rope rappelling and car extraction, and displayed firefighting equipment.
Silent auctions and raffles offered several diverse items, including a bicycle and Blenko glass, Martin said.
The car show was also a favorite and even had a winner that reminded everyone of a bygone favorite television show.
David Aldridge won the People’s Choice trophy with the “General Lee” from Dukes of Hazard and Robert “Junebug” Thompson’s Camaro garnered the Best of Show trophy.
Two bands — 4Given and the Floyd McCoy Band — made the atmosphere upbeat and enjoyable and kept many feet tapping to the rhythms, Martin said.
The crowning moment of the event was the presentation of commemoration plaques to the eight volunteer fire departments (Harts, Guyan River, West Hamlin, Hamlin, Mud River, Wayne, East Lynn and Duval) that fought the wildfire. Certificates of appreciation were also presented to the Guyan River VFD members and local community members whose actions that night were tireless and heroic, Martin said.
“No community event can be successful without hard work and volunteers. The Ranger Improvement Committee launched the idea and provided lots of hours and work to help ensure the event’s success. Other community members and the local fire department provided invaluable service in making sure that things ran smoothly,” Martin said.
Martin said she would like to thank the Lincoln County Commission, Lincoln County Parks & Recreation, Blenko Glass, the Charleston Dirty Birds, Armstrong, 4Given, the Floyd McCoy Band, and West Hamlin Food Fair.
“Their kind support helped make our community celebration an ‘on fire’ and successful undertaking,” Martin said.