Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — Applications for the Hope Scholarship education savings account program for the upcoming 2023-24 school year are now available online, according to a news release from the office of West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore.

Applications are available online at www.HopeScholarshipWV.com. The application period will remain open from March 1 through May 15.

Recommended for you