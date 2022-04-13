HAMLIN — This year’s Hog-Wild Backyard Barbecue Bash and SCA Steak Cook will benefit the Lincoln County Opportunity Company and its efforts to bring meals to seniors.
During a meeting last Monday, Hamlin Town Council approved a $650 payment to the Steak Cookoff Association to secure the BBQ Bash’s certification as an SCA-sanctioned event, town clerk Kristy Scraggs said.
SCA sanctioned events are popular because they draw cooks who are vying for a spot in the SCA World Championship Steak Cookoff. This year’s national event is later this year in Texas, where the take-home prize is $10,000 for first place.
The BBQ Bash, which will serve as the SCA state championship, will take place Sept. 10. Last year, the payout for first place was advertised as $1,000 and a “golden ticket” to the championship. This year, the Hamlin event will be a double, meaning there will be two golden tickets, Scraggs said.
There also will be two golden tickets to the ancillary division at the championships. In this division, cooks have a wider choice of ingredients but reap less prize money than the main steak division, according to the SCA web site.
This will be the third year for the BBQ Bash, Scraggs said. It has become a popular event, with a lot of vendors, numerous contests and activities, and plenty of entertainment of all kinds, she said.
State cookoff status and being SCA-sanctioned are new additions, sprouting from the growth and popularity of the event, Scraggs added. The event started as a local competition only, an element that still remains.
April Browning, who owns Carnivore BBQ in Hamlin, has been instrumental in the planning and execution of the BBQ Bash, Scraggs said.
This year’s event will take place in the field behind the Lincoln Primary Care Center, Scraggs said. This is a new location and will provide additional electrical hook-ups to power the equipment needed for cooking, she said.
All of the proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the LCOC, Scraggs said. The LCOC has six senior centers in Lincoln and Wayne counties and specializes in in-home senior services, including meal deliveries, she said.
In other business:
- The council approved a motion to advertise for bids for diesel generators in multiple area newspapers, including The Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington. Only one bid was received when advertised locally, and town officials said they would like to see more options.
- The council accepted a bid from Lee Preece Jr. for the purchase of a Ford Crown Victoria that was formerly a part of the city fleet. Preece’s bid was the only one the council received when advertising the sale of the vehicle.
- Council voted to advertise the sale of a house owned by the city on Holley Avenue in The Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington. No bids were received when the house was advertised locally.
- Council voted to set the town yard sale and the Hamlin Street Fair on the same day, May 21. The yard sale will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The street fair is set for 11 a.m. Town residents may set up sales in their yards. There are some public areas set aside for those who do not live in town, Scraggs said.
- Council discussed all-terrain vehicles and utility vehicles, also called side-by-sides, and the legality of their operation on city streets.
The town has an ordinance prohibiting the operation of these vehicles on city streets, Mayor David “Flimsy” Adkins said. It was instituted nearly 20 years ago after the citizens voted on a ballot-measure to enact the law.
However, public sentiment regarding these vehicles has changed since then and many citizens are in favor of using these vehicles for quick trips around town, Scraggs said.
Additionally, these vehicles can now be licensed by the state, insured, and operated legally on state roads.
The city does not have signs explicitly stating the vehicles are prohibited and, therefore, cannot issue citations for violation of the ordinance, Adkins said.
It’s a bit of a gray area. The city could approve an ordinance rescinding the law and permitting these vehicles, but Adkins said he does not favor undoing the will of the town voters from 20 years ago without again putting the measure on the ballot for another vote.
“It was voted in by the people in this town and that’s what we’ve got to respect — their vote and their decision of what they wanted in their town,” Adkins said.
The deadline has passed to put the measure in front of the voters in the election set for June 14, so it would be another four years before it could be put to a vote, Adkins said. A special election is possible but would be costly.
The council is asking for town residents interested in the matter to come to the next meeting at 6 p.m. May 2 at the Hamlin Community Center.
The council will conduct employee evaluations at next month’s meeting.
Based on her review of the budget and employee requests, Scraggs proposed an increase of $2 an hour for all city employees.
That would cost roughly $30,000, Town Recorder Daniel McKay said.
“That would be for two officers, maintenance, and clerk,” Scraggs said.