HAMLIN — The West Virginia Hillbilly Days will take place on Aug. 20 and 21 at the Lincoln County Memorial Fairgrounds on Trace Creek Road east of Hamlin.
Jack Browning of Lincoln County Fairs and Festivals said the main attraction this year will be the cornhole tournament Saturday put on by 304 Hole Hunters.
Registration for the tournament will begin at 12:45 p.m. with the tournament set to start at 2 p.m. The entry fee for each team is $30 and each team is asked to bring their own bags.
Information is continuing to be posted on the Lincoln County Fairs and Festivals Facebook page leading up to the event.
“We’ve got a lot of things for kids,” Browning said.
Hillbilly Days will open Friday at 4 p.m. and gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday. The weekend will include farm animals at the barn, as well as $3 pony rides. Master Distiller season one winner Tony Perry will also be on hand. There will also be arts and crafts, inflatables and concessions both days.
Registration for Friday’s demolition derby will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the derby set to begin at 8 p.m. Floyd McCoy and Friends are scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, with the Lincoln County Cloggers scheduled for 6 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. on Friday the Power Wheel Derby will take place.
Saturday’s schedule, along with the cornhole tournament, includes The Band Wagon at 1 p.m., The Rocket Boys shooting off rockets at 3 p.m., Travis and Amber Edwards set for 3:30 p.m., the watermelon eating contest at 4 p.m. and the Hillbilly Costume Contest at 5 p.m.
Also scheduled for Saturday is Motocross, with registration beginning at 4 p.m. and the competition set for 7 p.m.
Admission is $10 for those 12 years and older, $5 for those between the ages of 6 and 11 and free for those 5 and under.
Browning said vendors will be spaced out in an effort to promote social distancing during the event. He said it means a lot to be able to bring the event back after taking last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We missed it last year,” Browning said. “It’s a community fair, especially for the children.”
For more information, call 304-549-7301 or visit Lincoln County Fairs and Festivals on Facebook.