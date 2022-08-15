HAMLIN — This year’s Hillbilly Days promises to be better than ever, according to event organizers.
Hillbilly Days 2022 will take place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds off Route 3 at Trace Creek.
Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.
The ever-popular demolition derby is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday and will be a highlight of the event, said Jack Browning of Lincoln County Fairs and Festivals.
Registration for the derby is 4 p.m.
The payouts for small and big car classes are $1,000 for first place, $300 for second, and $200 for third. The registration fee is $50 per class.
There will be a Powerwheel Derby, sponsored by Curry and Johnson HVAC, at 7:30 p.m. Friday for children 8 or younger. It is free to enter.
Go-cart and lawn mower races are two new events at this year’s Hillbilly Days, Browning said.
Registration for the lawn mower race is 5 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 7:30 p.m.
Classes are open, stock junior, stock single-cylinder, and stock twin-cylinder. Registration fee is $10 per class.
The race is $100 percent payback plus $100 per class.
The rules for the demolition derby, go-cart race, and lawn mower Race are posted on the Lincoln County Fairs and Festivals Facebook page.
The go-car and lawn mower races were events that have been requested a lot over the years, Browning said.
“It will be a lot of fun to watch,” Browning said.
The Lewis & Clark Circus will be another main attraction at Hillbilly Days, Browning said.
“The circus is going to be a big hit for kids and adults,” Browning said.
There will be performances of the Lewis & Clark Circus at 4:15 and 6:15 p.m. on Friday and at 1, 4, and 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The show will feature acrobats, jugglers, aerialists, clowns and daredevils, and is backed by music, lighting and colorful costumes.
The show’s website states, “We provide a world-class performance with Circus Acts from around the world.”
The Lewis & Clark Circus was founded in 2006 by Bob Childress, his second show in the circus business after he operated the Hendricks Bros. Circus from 1994 until 2006, according to the show’s website.
“With the new show, Childress wanted to tour a smaller, more intimate production. Allowing the whole show to move on pick-up trucks,” the website states.
In 2013, Childress sold the Lewis & Clark Circus to circus performers, Lena, and Vandier Reis, who continue to operate it today, according to the website.
There are a number of other attractions at Hillbilly Days, Browning said.
There will be apple butter making and a grist mill both days. These are also new to Hillbilly Days, Browning said.
On Saturday, there will be a cruise-in from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., with registration at 10:30 a.m. All makes and models are welcome. Registration is $5 and dash plaques will be given to the first 25 who register.
The Lincoln County Cloggers will perform at 6:45 p.m. on Friday and at 3:15 on Saturday.
Both days of the event will feature a quilt show, as well as a petting zoo and pony rides.
Arts and crafts vendors also will be set up both days of the event, along with concession stands.