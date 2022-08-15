Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Hillbilly Days
Buy Now

Hillbilly Days 2022 is Aug. 19 and 20 and will feature a demolition derby, the Lewis & Clark Circus, go-cart and lawnmower races, and many other activities for the entire family.

 Submitted Photo

HAMLIN — This year’s Hillbilly Days promises to be better than ever, according to event organizers.

Hillbilly Days 2022 will take place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds off Route 3 at Trace Creek.

Tags

Recommended for you