West Virginia Free director of programs Carrie-Meghan Quick-Blanco, left, talks with Karen and Lamario Bradwell of Second Coming Family Life Church during the fourth annual Minority Health Fair on Thursday at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Chronic health diseases are killing minorities and other vulnerable populations at an alarming rate in West Virginia, according to LaDawna Walker Dean, program director for the West Virginia Minority Health Initiative.
Dean said that led to a community health fair at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington four years ago, with the main goal of bringing awareness and increased access to health care services in minority communities.
“We are now having our fourth annual Marshall University Minority Health Institute Minority Health Fair, sponsored by UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia,” Dean said. “We have about 36 vendors this year from across the state of West Virginia, and it’s been a blessing to see it grow each year.”
The health fair offered free COVID-19 vaccinations from Valley Health Systems, free blood glucose screenings by Chertow Diabetes Center, free flu shots by Walgreens, and free HIV testing, vaccinations, glucose monitoring, blood pressure checks, car seat checks, and substance use disorder treatment placement, as well as pregnancy testing and syphilis testing by the Huntington Quick Response Team and Cabell County EMS.
“I think it’s so important when you have all of these health care organizations coming together for one main cause, which is to address people’s health in the community,” Dean said. “All of these organizations, not just in Huntington, but across the state, need to help us address health and chronic diseases that are killing minorities in West Virginia at an alarming rate.”
Last year, UniCare presented a $1 million check to the Minority Health Institute to kick off the fair, which is being used to help address health equity and disparities, economic stability, social and community services, neighborhood enrichment and education, as well as the social drivers of health that continue to be barriers to positive health outcomes and overall wellness among minority populations and other vulnerable communities across the state.
“We are using this money for research and health promotion regarding minority and vulnerable populations throughout the state of West Virginia,” Dean said.
Those minority groups, she emphasized, aren’t limited to the Black population but incorporate any “low-volume” group of people including individuals with disabilities and the LGBTQ+ community.
“We’re coming into the community and letting them know how important they are and how important their health is,” Dean said. “My saying is, ‘Health is the new wealth.’”
